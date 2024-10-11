Man charged with murder of woman, baby

MURDERED: Tara Ramsaroop and her baby daughter Jada Mootilal. -

A senior police source in Southern Division confirmed on October 10 that instructions had been given by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for the charge of murder to be laid against a man in relation to the chopping deaths of Tara Ramsaroop and her 14-month-old daughter Jada.

The police source, in a WhatsApp message to Newsday said:

"Relative to the deaths of Tara Ramsaroop and Shermaya Motilal, whose lifeless bodies were discovered on October 8 in the Barrackpore police district, consultations held with Deputy DPP Mrs S. Jaglal on October 10, who gave legal advice to charge (name given) who is 29 of Rochard Road, Barrackpore for the offences.

"Namely, the murder of Tara Ramsaroop also called Geeta; the murder of Shermaya Motilal also called Jada; malicious damage to vehicle PDC 8099. To be formally charged for the offences on October 10, and to appear virtually at the South Criminal Court."

In an earlier interview – prior to confirmation that charges were laid – Ramsaroop's relatives said they were coping even as they were awaiting word on the status of the investigations.

Speaking with Newsday via phone on Thursday, Jassodra Rajaram said Ramsaroop’s eight-year-old son seemed to understand and accept that his mother and baby sister were no longer with him.

“He’s with his grandmother. Last night, I asked him where his mother dey, and he said, ‘she’s not here anymore.’ I asked he where his baby sister dey, and he say, ‘she not here anymore’,” Rajaram said.

Ramsaroop and her daughter were killed at the home of a close male relative in Rochard Road, Barrackpore shortly before 11 am on October 8. Relatives said the relative had been abusing Ramsaroop for six years.

Rajaram said the funeral will take place on Saturday. She said the date and time would be confirmed. Autopsies showed that Ramsaroop died as a result of multiple chop wounds, while a single chop to her tiny neck, ended the life of baby Jada. Both bodies were found on a mattress inside the house.

(With reporting by PAULA LINDO)