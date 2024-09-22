N Touch
Craft Hub TT National Republic Day Craft Market launches

From left, ECCL CEO Adwin Cox, ECCL director Markia Trim, ECCL deputy chairman Nathifa Carr and AATT corporate communication manager Zola Joseph cut the ribbon at the opening of the Craft Hub TT National Republic Day Craft Market hosted by Export Centres Company Ltd in collaboration with the Airports Authority of TT held at the Piarco International Airport on September 21. - Photo by Roger Jacob
The Craft Hub TT National Republic Day Craft Market was launched in colourful style at the Piarco International Airport on September 21.

The market is an initiative of the Export Centres Company Ltd (ECCL) and the Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (AATT) in commemoration of Republic Day on September 24.

ECCL executives including CEO Adwin Cox, director Markia Trim and deputy chairman Nathifa Carr were in attendance to officiate the launch, along with AATT corporate communication manager Zola Joseph.

The Bishop Anstey and Trinity College East Steel Orchestra and Carvalho Productions performed live at the event.

The market runs from September 21 to 23 and features a variety of products from over 50 local artisans.

Cultural performers from Carvalho Productions at the opening of the Craft Hub TT National Republic Day Craft Market hosted by Export Centres Company Limited in collaboration with the Airports Authority of TT held at the Piarco International Airport on September 21. - Photo by Roger Jacob

From left, ECCL CEO Adwin Cox, ECCL director Markia Trim, ECCL deputy chairman Nathifa Carr and AATT corporate communication manager Zola Joseph celebrate at the launch of the Craft Hub TT National Republic Day Craft Market hosted by Export Centres Company Limited in collaboration with the Airports Authority of TT held at the Piarco International Airport on September 21. - Photo by Roger Jacob

From left, Natania James, Naomi Stewart, Alicia Scott, Semoi Matthew and Jernikqua Delice of Carvalho Productions at the opening of the Craft Hub TT National Republic Day Craft Market held at the Piarco International Airport on September 21. - Photo by Roger Jacob

Members of the Bishop Anstey and Trinity College East Steel Orchestra provide live music during the opening of the Craft Hub TT National Republic Day Craft Market at the Piarco International Airport on September 21. - Photo by Roger Jacob

Craftsman Philip Arthur showcases his creations to ECCL deputy chairman Nathifa Carr and ECCL CEO Adwin Cox at the opening of the Craft Hub TT National Republic Day Craft Market held at the Piarco International Airport on September 21. - Photo by Roger Jacob

Moko jumbies perform at the opening of the Craft Hub TT National Republic Day Craft Market held at the Piarco International Airport on September 21. - Photo by Roger Jacob

A musician from Bishop Anstey and Trinity College East Steel Orchestra performs during the opening of the Craft Hub TT National Republic Day Craft Market at the Piarco International Airport on September 21. - Photo by Roger Jacob

First People's member Lisa Torres presents the artisan products at the First People's booth to ECCL executives at the opening of the Craft Hub TT National Republic Day Craft Market held at the Piarco International Airport on September 21. The executives from left are, ECCL director Markia Trim, ECCL deputy chairman Nathifa Carr and ECCL CEO Adwin Cox. – Photo by Roger Jacob

