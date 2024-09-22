Craft Hub TT National Republic Day Craft Market launches

From left, ECCL CEO Adwin Cox, ECCL director Markia Trim, ECCL deputy chairman Nathifa Carr and AATT corporate communication manager Zola Joseph cut the ribbon at the opening of the Craft Hub TT National Republic Day Craft Market hosted by Export Centres Company Ltd in collaboration with the Airports Authority of TT held at the Piarco International Airport on September 21. - Photo by Roger Jacob

The Craft Hub TT National Republic Day Craft Market was launched in colourful style at the Piarco International Airport on September 21.

The market is an initiative of the Export Centres Company Ltd (ECCL) and the Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (AATT) in commemoration of Republic Day on September 24.

ECCL executives including CEO Adwin Cox, director Markia Trim and deputy chairman Nathifa Carr were in attendance to officiate the launch, along with AATT corporate communication manager Zola Joseph.

The Bishop Anstey and Trinity College East Steel Orchestra and Carvalho Productions performed live at the event.

The market runs from September 21 to 23 and features a variety of products from over 50 local artisans.