Colombian dies after stabbing in Santa Cruz

A Colombian man died on September 15 an hour after he was stabbed during a robbery gone wrong in Santa Cruz.

The man was identified as 34-year-old John Gonzales Mosquera.

Police enquiries revealed around 12.30 am on September 15, a man was driving his gold Nissan Tiida on Saddle Road, Santa Cruz when he saw Mosquera flagging him down.

The man said Mosquera was "staggering in the roadway" and was bleeding from his chest.

The man tried to assist Mosquera who kept shouting, "Bandit! Bandit!"

The man took Mosquera to the Eric Williams Medical Science Complex, Mt Hope. Mosquera had stab wounds to his back, arms and chest. He died around 1.15 am. Police said an attempt to rob Mosquera led to his murder.