Canada's approach to refugee protection

Arif Keshani -

ARIF KESHANI

ON WORLD Refugee Day (today), I want to acknowledge the courage and resilience of refugees who have had to flee their home due to war, conflict and violence, and recognise the people and communities who protect and welcome them.

In addition, on this occasion, I would like to share a few thoughts on Canada’s approach to refugee protection.

I am very proud that Canada has a history of protecting and helping to resettle the world’s most vulnerable people. My own family benefitted from a warm reception in the 1970s, when more than 7,000 Ugandan Asians were given safe haven in Canada following their expulsion from Uganda.

It was the first time in Canadian history that Canada accepted a large group of non- European refugees and preceded the creation of Canada’s formal refugee policy in 1976.

The Immigration Act of 1976 (proclaimed in 1978) established for the first time the fundamental objectives of Canada’s immigration policy, setting the cornerstone of modern immigration policy.

The expressed goals included the promotion of Canada’s demographic, economic, social and cultural goals; family reunification; non-discrimination; the fulfilment of Canada’s international obligations in relation to refugees; and co-operation between all levels of government, as well as with the voluntary sector, in promoting the integration adaptation of newcomers into Canadian society.

As a country, we believe that diversity enriches every facet of Canadian society. Refugees are hard working people and contribute to Canada’s economy; they often have an entrepreneurial spirit and create businesses and jobs for themselves and others. Refugees play an essential role in building and strengthening our communities and fostering an appreciation of diverse experiences.

Canada’s objectives with respect to refugee protection are to offer safe haven to the displaced and persecuted through efficient procedures while maintaining the integrity of Canada’s borders and its refugee protection system.

Every year through our refugee resettlement programme, Canada provides a safe and permanent home for refugees, who are selected abroad based on their need for protection. In 2022, Canada welcomed more than 46,500 resettled refugees.

Upon arrival, resettled refugees become permanent residents and have a pathway to Canadian citizenship. Many resettled refugees are supported by private sponsors, including community-based organisations.

Canada collaborates with partners to strengthen migration and asylum management systems worldwide and influence global discourse on international mobility.

Canada helps other countries develop and enhance their migration and refugee protection systems through targeted capacity-building assistance, helping to improve the quality of life for migrants and refugees.

Notably, Canada is increasing its assistance in Latin America and the Caribbean specifically, by investing Can$75 million over six years starting in 2023 for new capacity building projects to help the region better manage and respond to the large-scale forced displacement and irregular migration movements.

World Refugee Day is an opportunity for the global community to honour and show solidarity with millions of refugees who have been forced to flee their homes due to war, conflict and violence. It is also an opportunity to recognise the importance of countries and people around the world who welcome and support refugees and other displaced people, offering them a safe place and accepting them into their schools, workplaces and communities.

Arif Keshani is the High Commissioner for Canada to TT