Rio Claro family robbed, bound by gun toting bandits

- File photo

THREE members of a Rio Claro family were awakened at gunpoint by four bandits who invaded their home around 5.10 am on May 5 and robbed them of a quantity of cash, jewelry and other items.

The victims' hands were tied bechind their backs and the suspects escaped in the property owner's car which was later recovered in Barataria.

The victims have been identified as maxi-taxi drivers Tarachand Balgobin, 64, and Sonia Ragoonanan, 56, and Ravina Balgobin, 27.

Police said Tarachand, of Libertville went to bed but left the front windows of a bedroom open. The bandits gained entry by climbing a ladder to the open window.

The three were awakened just after 5 am by three of the suspects who demanded cash and tied their hands behind their back and bound their feet.

Tarachand was robbed of $9,200 in cash and a cellphone.

Ragoonanan was robbed of a small quantity of gold and Brazilian jewelery, a cellphone and $13,800 cash.Ravina was also relieved of a small quantity of gold jewelery.

Sgt Maharaj, Cpl Neaves, WPC Farrier, PC’s Mahabir and Rampersad and a party of officers visited the scene and carried out an extensive search but found no trace of the suspects.

An all-points bulletin was sent out and Tarachand's car, which was installed with a GPS tracking device, was recovered by the North Eastern Division Task Force in Barataria on Sunday.

Police are now searching for the four suspects, one identified as a man of Indian descent, brown skin in complexion, approximately six feet tall, slim built with a goatee and moustache.

Two others of African descent, one approximately 5 feet in height, slim built, who was armed. A bandana which he wore to mask his identity fell off during the robbery. The other is said to be around five feet four inches tall, slim built, who wore a hoodie and had his face covered.

All four wore dark clothing. The victims could not give a description of the fourth suspect who was not seen, but only heard.

PC Rampersad is continuing enquiries.