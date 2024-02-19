Trinidad and Tobago junior tennis teams selected

The World Junior Tennis Championships TT girls team including Cyra Ramcharan, from left, Lilly Mohammed, Madison Khan and coach Jerome Ward. -

A TEAM of six players will represent Trinidad and Tobago at the World Junior Tennis tournament in El Salvador in March.

The girls team will include Cyra Ramcharan, Lilly Mohammed and Madison Khan. Representing the TT boys team will be Josiah Hills, Nirav Dougdeen and Darius Rahaman. Shenelle Mohammed will coach the boys team and Nabeel Mohammed will guide the girls team in the tournament with the top Under-14 players in the world from March 4–9.

Prior to the World Junior Tennis Championships, TT will be represented at the Junior Davis Cup and the Junior Billie Jean King Cup in Dominican Republic from February 25–March 1 for Under-16 players.

The Billie Jean Cup team will comprise American-based Em Miryam Campbell-Smith, Khan and Lilly, coached by Jerome Ward.

Kale Dalla Costa, B'Jorn Hall and Jordell Chapman will make up the Davis Cup team, guided by Kino Francis.