Bomb scare at Carlton Centre, San Fernando on Black Friday

JTA supermarket employees are being evacuated after a bomb threat was called in at Carlton Centre, San Fernando, on Friday. No bomb was found when police searched the premises. - Lincoln Holder

Black Friday deals had San Fernando bustling with activities, and someone decided to create “mischief” by reporting a bomb threat.

Fire and police officers evacuated people from Carlton Centre on Friday at around 11.45 am. But by 1.10 pm, after officers and sniffer dogs searched for bombs and other hazardous materials, people were reallowed onto the compound.

No bomb was found.

The compound, between High and St James streets, houses several businesses including JTA Supermarket, the Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) and Newsday.

Police cordoned off St James Street and redirected traffic. The entrances and exits of the compound were also temporarily closed.

The police said the threat was made to the UTC, and a thorough check revealed that it was fake.

“People need to stop doing this. They are making mischief. A busy day like today, Black Friday, and they have nothing better to do,” a man said as the police allowed people to re-enter the compound.

Acting ASP Fraser and other municipal police, as well as regular police, were at the scene.

Businesses continued as usual.

Earlier in the day, scores of people gathered at PriceSmart in La Romaine as well as Courts at Lower High Street to capitalise on various deals.