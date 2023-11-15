Guy Beckles art moves Central Bank

Kinetic artist Guy Beckles at the launch of Symphonic Synchrony, an exhibition featuring original work by Backles, as well as collaborative pieces with some of TT's top artists. The exhibition runs until November 30 at the Central Bank, Port of Spain. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

“Two heads are better than one,” according to artist Guy Beckles.

That augurs well for a collaboration with prominent artists and designers, such as Carlisle Harris and Peter Minshall, on his ongoing art exhibition at the Central Bank in Port of Spain.

The Synchronic Symphony, which opened on November 3 and runs until November 30, features original work by Beckles and collaborations with 23 other leading artists, all using his unique motorised rolling canvas.

Beckles’ kinetic art, which he has practised for over 40 years, involves the use of rolls as canvas, typically lined up vertically in order of size, with each piece rotating in the opposite direction from the next piece, often depicting two or more parts, or perhaps even an infinite number, of perspectives.

The variety of partnering artists is reflected in a contrast of hues. Some pieces burst with vibrant acrylic colours, compared to other more toned-down pieces in greyscale. Some aren't painted, but put together using a range of materials like gems and beads.

There is a designated room somewhere for each piece, said Beckles, including Minshall’s, whose piece is on display, but not for sale.

Speaking to guests at the recent opening, Beckles said his fervent wish was that "corporate and private citizens will seek to purchase the unusual pieces on display to adorn your lobbies, homes and office spaces.”

He also appealed to the Ministry of Education to allow students to visit and learn more about his journey as an artist.

The exhibition, Beckles told Newsday, is a scaled-down version of a lifelong dream, and one he hopes isn’t slipping away from becoming a reality.

“My vision is to establish a kinetic art gallery and museum,” he said.

But at 70, Beckles worries he doesn’t have “all the time in the world” to make it happen.

“It will be the first of its kind, not just in Trinidad but the Caribbean, where people can come (and enjoy a unique art experience).

“As I am the only practising kinetic artist that I know of in the English-speaking Caribbean, I shudder to think that when I die, my work, and this artform, will die with me, left behind, out of sight, in a storeroom somewhere, collecting dust, with no one to enjoy them, let alone even know they exist,” he said at the launch.

“I would like to leave something for posterity, something that others can enjoy and experience for years to come. (My wish) is to establish a kinetic museum or gallery, a first of its kind in the Caribbean.”

Beckles noted, however, that acquiring suitable space to create a kinetic gallery is easier said than done.

“So if anyone,” he appealed, “any company, any organisation, would like to affiliate themselves with my unique brand and assist with the setting up of a kinetic museum, let's talk.”

“(I am) pleading with – no, imploring – the powers that be, those that can make it happen, to make it happen.

“Need I say more to convince you of the need to establish galleries to showcase the different genres of art?”

He told Newsday, “Imagine walking into a room filled with kinetic art and as you walk in – some things appearing, disappearing, some fast, some slow, some sporadic, some constant.”

Beckles has lived back and forth between the US and Trinidad and Tobago for the past ten years.

He was born and raised in Tunapuna, before moving with his family to Edward Street, Port of Spain, before its commercialisation, when he was 12.

Beckles taught art at Mucurapo Senior Comprensive (East Mucurapo Secondary) for over 25 years, and is now retired. He commits most of his time to art, frequently hosting exhibitions in various cities in North America and Europe.

He attended Queen's Royal College, Port of Spain, and later Dartmouth College, New Hampshire.

Beckles held his first solo kinetic exhibition in Pat Bishop’s gallery at the Hotel Normandie, St Ann’s, in 1997.

The current exhibition, he said, has been in the making for about three years, when the majority of his fellow artists began experimenting with his rolling canvases.

“I was deeply humbled by the positive response from all the participating artists, whose styles are in some instances vastly different,” he said at the launch.

“But they understood my concept, and willingly came on board to produce this exhibition, which showcases a different genre of art – educational and strikingly beautiful."

Jackie Hinkson, Makemba Kunle, Sundiata, James Armstrong, Kenwyn Crichlow and Tessa Alexander are just some of the other notable artists whose work is displayed on his canvases at the exhibition.

Beckles has touched all kinds of people – and not just people – with his exhibitions.

He relayed a story at the opening about an incident during one of his shows in New York some years ago, involving a woman, her toddler and her dog.

The woman, he said, became fixated on one of his pieces, while her child wandered off and found himself entranced by another piece. Their dog was distracted by yet another, which emitted sound and seemingly appealed to his senses.

“In one swoop (my work) affected three beings,” said Beckles. “That tells you the power of art in general.”

Beckles thanked the Central Bank for hosting the exhibition free of charge and for providing electrical support and other facilities.

Although there has been moderate public interest thus far, he said sales have been slower than he hoped.

Though enjoyable, the process of creating kinetic art from start to finish, particularly in partnership with other artists, can be logistically tedious and expensive, he said.

“When I frame the final piece, I have to put an adapter at the back, because they are all lit with LED lights,” he explained, adding that the motor and lights require different voltages.

He distributes the rolls to the collaborating artists and assembles the final piece, with a motor, gears, lights and other parts, when the art is returned to his studio in the US.

Beckles shares close relationships with many of his collaborators. He takes special pride in the work produced by his late friend Glenn Roopchand, who died last July. Four pieces by Roopchand are on display and funds from their purchase will go to his estate.

The exhibition runs from 8am-4pm on Monday-Friday until November 30.