Kheisha Nicholls plans for equity in education

Principal of Bishop Anstey High School East, Kheisha Nicholls is training to be a lay minister at the St Mary's Parish in Tacarigua. - ROGER JACOB

On any given day Kheisha Nicholls rises even before the sun, armed with a detailed plan of how she wants her day to go.

An educator by nature, she has nurtured self-discipline and continually upgrades her skills to keep pushing herself to the top of her field.

At 37, Nicholls is the principal of Bishop Anstey High School East (BAHSE), Trincity – an accomplishment that had always been part of the plan. The youthful, professional look and feel of her new office speak to her personality, but Nicholls says although she foresaw her occupation of that space, the speed at which it happened is sometimes still surreal.

"I am someone who plans, tries to manage my time well and sticks to deadlines, even if it drains me...People always told me, 'You are going to be the principal of BAHSE one day,' but I think even for me, it took me a little by surprise. For though I always had the aspiration and I saw it in years to come, I didn’t see it coming as quickly," Nicholls told WMN.

But, being Kheisha Nicholls, she was prepared for it, as she had used all her experiences leading to this point as building blocks.

Having started off as an English teacher at 18, Nicholls made her way up to head of her department and then acting vice principal.

"Each experience set the foundation for the other. The things I didn’t learn as teacher, I certainly learned as head of department. One lesson in particular being, having difficult conversations and dealing with conflict management – something you have to learn as you take on leadership roles.

"As principal, I’ve also had to learn how to find balance and exercise the right amount of empathy in my interactions with people, because understanding different personalities helps in the building-up of people...

"Parents and students reach out to me at any time and I try to make myself available as much as I can, and as visible as I can."

In June, the vacancy for principal came up, and Nicholls didn't hesitate to apply.

"I love a challenge, and education is what I do, what I breathe, so I went for it. Coming out of the interview, some of my colleagues asked how I felt the interview went, and I said, ‘I have the position.’ I knew and felt it in my spirit...I think it is not only because of my qualifications, but also because of who I have managed to become over the years at the school."

She says the experience so far has been phenomenal, with support from all sides.

"Teachers, students, parents, every major stakeholder I can think of reached out to offer congratulations. But my biggest support system was my family and my church, St Mary's Parish in Tacarigua. Oh, they made a fanfare of it."

Having always known she wanted to teach, Nicholls temporarily veered from her path and started a law degree, like her father wanted.

"When I was a child I would try to get the empty chairs at home to learn," she said with a laugh.

"And when my aunt called me about the vacancy at Bishop's, I had one day to prepare for the interview...It wasn't a half-hour after the interview that I received news that I was employed there.

"It wasn't the magnificent building that it is today, but it was where I felt I belonged. I think I have managed to grow very quickly in education, not only because of my passion for teaching, but for learning."

As a young teacher, Nicholls knew it was time to change course. She bade goodbye to her father's dream and returned to the path of realising her own.

She did a BA in literatures in English and linguistics with a minor in education, followed by a diploma in education. She took a year off, then did her master's in educational leadership.

Over the years, in addition to her contracted duties, Nicholls was actively involved in creating and co-ordinating programmes at the school, such as the Back to School Blessing, an annual event that calls on families at the school to donate uniforms, books and stationery to students in need; the Cinderella Fund, which aims to ensure every graduating student has the opportunity to attend their graduation ball if they want to; and the Women Empowerment series which gives form-five students an opportunity to listen to the overcoming stories of a range of women. And now, even as principal, she remains a teacher at heart and finds her way into the classroom every chance she gets.

"If an English teacher is absent, I’m in the classroom teaching my heart out. I can’t teach math, but if a math teacher isn’t here for whatever reason, I would go to the classroom and sit and talk to them about life.

"I love being in that space with those young people and love sharing experiences with them."

And because the diminutive Nicholls can easily pass for one of her students, she uses that to her advantage to keep the communication channels open.

"I think me being at this age and stage allows for the students to be able to relate to me, and that makes forming positive relationships so much easier. I’m able to speak to them not only in the capacity as principal, but as big sister, because that is what they see me as sometimes, and I think it’s okay.

"I think it’s important that I am able to share my life’s journey with them, and I am hoping my growth in education serves as an inspiration to them. I share my obstacles, my mistakes as a young woman and the ways in which I was able to overcome life’s challenges to be where I am today."

But, she jokes, her youthful look sometimes works against her.

"I remember once coming to school, dressed down for an October fair, and the security guards stopped me and asked me where I thought I was going," she chuckled heartily.

Nicholls, recently appointed to the Anglican Education Board of Management, says this has allowed her to see another dimension of education.

"Now I not only see education from the perspective of the secondary-school experience, but now I understand the intricacies and operations of the primary school and all of the challenges they experience, and how stakeholders play a part in ensuring that children receive quality education, even at the primary level."

She also understands the dynamics of being a tertiary-level educator. As a part-time UWI lecturer she has had the opportunity to attend international conferences with senior academics to present on education – her life's work, for which she has a vision.

"I'm actually in the second year of my PhD and preparing to present my research proposal on equity in education to the panel. The hope and the dream is that at least, in our twin isles, every child in every school is able to receive quality education despite their varying differences...

"There are certain things I hold very near and dear to me in terms of the development of the whole child, and they have formed a very important part of who I am as an educator" – a theory she has tested on herself. For as passionate as she is about academia, Nicholls ensures she makes the time to nurture her whole self.

"I am very much into fitness, so I either run or I go to the gym every day...I set aside my time for prayer and I send out my affirmations every day before I start work...I take time to get my nails done; to go to the Botanic Gardens to have a picnic with my best friend; to go off on a trip with my girlfriends. I try to take at least two or three trips for the year, as much the rigour of my lifestyle will allow. I spend quiet time in reading, meditation and prayer. Those are the things that keep me balanced."

Her training at her church brings her much comfort and peace.

"I will soon be appointed lay minister, and I want to continue growing in that aspect of my life and to continue to impact others in the most positive way. Perhaps I may go on to become a deacon, and eventually a presbyter (Anglican priest)."

She's now a regular volunteer with the Trinidad and Tobago Red Cross, after being asked to assist with reviewing its constitution.

"Last Carnival I volunteered to work at the Kiddies Carnival. It was a fun experience, but I think what was most enjoyable and fulfilling was seeing some of my own students giving of their time at the event. That drove me to want to continue doing work with the organisation."

And for over half of her life, Nicholls has been using the streets of Port of Spain on Carnival Monday and Tuesday as a cultural learning experience.

"I have not missed a Carnival for the last 20 years, and for the past 15 I’ve been playing mas with friends, and now with my fiance.

"I’m very much into cultural experiences. I love my country and the multi-ethnic celebrations. I can’t hear a steelpan or a calypso play and not jump up. It’s part of who I am. I’m a Carnival baby."

As far as her penchant for education goes, Nicholls is far from finished.

"The question is, what is not next? I am willing to go anywhere the good Lord is willing to take me.

"I do see myself moving out of the walls of BAHSE, though my heart resides here. My hope is to eventually lecture full-time at the UWI, and go on to become the Minister of Education" – a goal she says is in no way politically motivated.

"I look at it in terms of an opportunity to change lives. With every journey, vision is important. I have that vision for the children of TT. The politics, to me, is just the gateway to opening opportunities for the nation’s children."