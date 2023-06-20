Buju added to Melé cast

Buju Banton - ROGER JACOB

Dancehall and reggae superstar Buju Banton has been added to the all-star cast of artistes who will perform at the second edition of Melé in Cancun, Mexico.

Tribe and Machel Montano’s Melé Destinations is a five-day food and drink inclusive event which takes the fete, fun, music and mas of Trinidad and Tobago's Carnival to an all-inclusive resort in Cancun, Mexico.

This Caribbean music and Carnival festival runs from September 7-11.

Buju will join headline act Montano alongside Voice, Lyrikal, Nailah Blackman, Skinny Fabulous, Nadia Batson, Viking Ding Dong, Ravi B and Olatunji, giving fans a concert performance they aren’t likely to forget, said a media release.

Cancun will experience some of the Caribbean’s finest, with concert performances by both Montano and Buju on two separate nights, featuring their greatest hits, the release said.

Last year's edition featured fetes day and night with popular local drinks and food such as doubles, top artistes and DJ’s, plus an all-day Carnival parade by Tribe Carnival.

More info:

www.meledestinations.com. Follow Melé on social media at @meledestinations for info and updates.