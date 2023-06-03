Pooran: The pressure is on for TKR at CPLT20

In this file photo, Trinbago Knight Riders celebrate the dismissal of Guyana Amazon Warriors' Chandrapaul Hemraj (left) during the Caribbean Premier League fixture at the Providence Stadium, Guyana on September 24, 2022. -

The pressure is on for four-time Republic Bank Limited Caribbean Premier League T20 winners Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) to notch a historic fifth crown.

Despite the franchise boasting the tournament’s most title wins, TKR’s star-studded line-up is under the gun from its die-hard fans for the 2023 edition.

So said recently retained TKR players Nicholas Pooran and Akeal Hosein, who both agree that while they are favourites to lift the trophy on paper, expectations, particularly from their fans, are high.

At last year’s edition, a talent-ridden TKR failed to make the CPLT20 playoffs although they boasted the likes of talismanic T20 players such as skipper Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Jayden Seales, Pooran and Hosein; all of whom were retained on Friday.

Additionally, TKR have once again secured the services of their relentless former captain Dwayne Bravo, who returned for 2023 after a two-year stint at St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, where he lifted the title in 2021.

Bravo, however, is the most successful CPLT20 player, having won the trophy five times, four with TKR and with the Patriots, two years ago.

Joining the skillful set-up of cricketers is former West Indies head coach Phil Simmons, while all-rounder Mark Deyal returns from St Lucia Kings to bolster the attack. He was swapped with TKR’s Khary Pierre, now a Kings player.

Speaking at Saturday’s Nicky P. Batting Clinic at Kumar Rampat Cricket Academy in Point Lisas, Pooran said this year’s edition is all business for the Knight Riders.

“We have to win. There’s no laughing, no smiling, none. It’s all about winning the CPLT20 this year. We have the best superstars in the world when it comes to T20 cricket and we faced embarrassment last year.

“We want to win the cup this year. There’s no secret about it and we need to put in the hard work both on and off the field, and find a way to win.”

When asked if these high expectations could be delivered on the field considering their shabby 2022 season, Pooran said while the team’s player strengths bring veracity to their attack, coming with it, is added pressure to win.

“We are professionals. The guys have played more than 500 T20s. It’s not like these guys have not played under pressure. We play in front of 120,000 people in the IPL, Big Bash, whatever tournaments.

“So we as cricketers, the pressure is never off, it’s always there. We have self-pride and we always want to perform. The pressure is on.

“A lot of the players know how to deal with that pressure and this year, it’s not going to be any different. We know we need to come trumps and it’s as simple as that.”

A CPLT20 statement on Friday saw newly appointed TKR coach Simmons hail his artillery of players.

“We are very happy to be able to retain most of the Caribbean players from last year’s TKR squad. The experience of Pollard, Narine, Russell, and Pooran, coupled with Bravo’s return gives our squad a very strong core. In youngsters like Hosein, Seales, and Deyal, we have some of the best young talent from Trinidad representing TKR.

“We’re looking forward to the remaining international signings, and I am excited by the player draft coming up soon to complete the roster and put together a strong squad for CPLT20.”

Hosein, who also shared his wealth of experience with the 50 young cricketers present at the batting clinic, added that much is expected. TKR, he said, must rebound from last year’s uncomfortable and premature exit.

“I think we have a good team but at the end of the day, it’s not about names. It’s about chemistry and about everyone playing together. I’m definitely excited and I know the guys have a point to prove.

“We felt terrible to have such a massive team (in 2022) and we didn’t do any justice to the people or ourselves in particular. I think the guys are roaring and ready to go out there to prove a point, more so to themselves, that we’re much better than this and we want to be lifting that trophy again,” Hosein said.

The left-arm spinner, who had his debut IPL campaign with Sunrisers Hyderabad at the just concluded tourney, told Newsday that focus is key heading into these high-energy, up-tempo matches.

“We have to block those things out and focus on what we can do, I think that’s the best way to benefit the team. When you’re in an environment like that with a lot of big names, sometimes we tend to leave it for the next guy, because you have a next superstar coming behind, to bat or bowl.

“Once we focus on our game, personally, and we do whatever is required for the team, I think we will make a very big difference going forward.”

The CPLT20 bowls off at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia, on August 16 with St Lucia Kings hosting Jamaica Tallawahs. TKR get their campaign underway on August 19 at the same venue, against the Patriots.