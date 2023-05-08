Polly will be deeply missed

THE EDITOR: Our country is saddened to read of the passing of Paul "Polly" Regis.

Polly served club and national football for many years and was a dedicated worker to both our national team in Haiti in 1973 (for World Cup 1974) and through our 1990 campaign for Italy.

He continued to serve in the background of many football administrations and will be deeply missed.

Rest in peace, Polly, you deserve this!

PETER O'CONNOR

via e-mail