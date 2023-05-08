MP's firestations concerns not about-politics, PM

Couva South MP Rudy Indarsingh - Anil Rampersad

THE EDITOR: Prime Minister Rowley has been dismissive of the concerns raised by the Member of Parliament for Couva South. Rudy Indarsingh’s concerns were related to the state of fire stations in this country as well as the safety of the people.

I denounce the Prime Minister on the basis that he thinks the MP is using this as an opportunity to play politics.

Additionally, it is under this PNM administration that several fire stations are now in a bad state, lacking equipment, lacking proper safety gear, and providing inefficient responses.

The Savonetta Fire Station reportedly has a fire tender that is not working. How are lives to be saved if there is shoddy and unavailable equipment?

This is not a game to insert politics, but a question of the resources and availability to access them on time.

Furthermore, all of this poses great risks to the lives of people in TT. Children who are home during their vacation periods are at higher risk for anything that could happen. The fire service would be unprepared, and more lives would be lost as this negligence continues because the Prime Minister is purposely dismissing the concerns of the MP.

Kemba Morris and her daughter Zaya perished in a fire in Siparia due to there being no fire tenders available. Houses are damaged, repairs are costly, and people are left to suffer.

Last but not least, I express my sincere sympathies to the family of those who perished in the Siparia fire, as well as the families of the numerous other people whose lives were lost due to fires.

This is not about politics; it is about protection, the safety of the people, and Rowley's responsibility as Prime Minister.

MARY ISAAC

UNC Couva South

Women’s Arm