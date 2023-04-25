Luciano: Music needs a redemption

Jamaican reggae singer Luciano performing at Redemption Concert at the Queen's Park Savannah in 2022. - Angelo Marcelle

Masterful and purpose driven, one of the Caribbean’s most conscious artistes, Luciano, says he has “so much” to share with the people. The artiste is preparing for his follow-up performance at the upcoming Redemption concert on May 6. He performed at the event in 2022.

“Trinidad is one of my favourite spots to perform in the Caribbean,” he said in a media release, noting that the energy, the vibes and the people at last year’s event, thrilled him.

“The reception I receive in Trinidad is really exceptional and when I perform there, it’s a different vibration. The people come out to really have a good time. The people always come out well dressed and ready to show their love for the music – the roots music, especially,” he said.

An artiste who has stood firm for spirituality over his many years in the music business, Luciano will be joined at Redemption by Buju Banton, Anthony B, Beres Hammond and Trinidad and Tobago’s Black Loyalty.

The Guinness-sponsored event, which has been a staple on the entertainment calendar in TT for eight years, is set to be a mammoth show in 2023.

Tropix Entertainment, promoter of the event, says the response to the Redemption concert has been overwhelming.

“We can safely say that this year will be one of the best we’ve seen. The outpouring of love and appreciation for these artistes and what they stand for, has been duly noted,” a member of Tropix Entertainment said in the release.

In commending the promoter's effort for the event Luciano said, “The whole world needs a redemption right now. The music needs a redemption, the movie industry needs a redemption, every genre of music needs a redemption.

"The young generation is going astray; Like they’re listening some different vibration and they’re losing their way, so we, as pioneers, as veterans, play a integral part in the lifting up, and the harnessing of our youth.”

The artiste, who has delivered countless positive songs, including hits like, It’s Me Again Jah, Your World and Mine, and Oh Father I Love Thee, says he is honoured to have been chosen to be a part of Redemption again.

“I just want to tell my fans to come out and see the Messenjah live on May 6. I’m sharing the stage with some of the greats like Buju Banton, the great Beres Hammond, Anthony B. Come on you can’t get better than that! Four great messengers on one stage, on one night,” he said.

The event is set to begin promptly at 8 pm, with gates opening from 6 pm.

“We encourage everyone to come out early and enjoy the entire show. Black Loyalty – a truly amazing artiste out of TT, will deliver for fans of reggae music, kick starting the show with his sensational sound – something many agree, is deserving of heavy promotion. We guarantee absolute enjoyment from beginning to end,"

Tropix Entertainment said. “This is an event for everybody, an event to soothe, educate, uplift and restore love in the hearts of our people here in TT.”