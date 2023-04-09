NJAC hosts conference on 1970 revolution

Black Power protest in 1970: The demonstrations which began on February 26, 1970, has been called the February Revolution, the Black Power Movement and the Trinidad and Tobago Revolution of 1970. -

The National Joint Action Committee (NJAC) in collaboration with the Sir Arthur Lewis Institute of Social and Economic Studies (SALISES) and the Office of the Principal, UWI, will be hosting a two-day International Conference to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Trinidad and Tobago Revolution of 1970.

The conference will be held at the Daaga Auditorium, St Augustine Campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI) on April 20-21.

The Quest for National Unity will be a featured theme of the conference, a media release said.

The conference will also focus on what Professor Emeritus Dr Brinsley Samaroo called unfinished business (of the Revolution), which is also in sync with what Archbishop Charles Jason Gordon conveyed in 2020, when he said that the work of the revolution was not yet completed, the release said.

In the release NJAC said, "The unity march, held on March 12, 1970 is inscribed as a defining moment of the TT Revolution of 1970. We call on the population of TT to use this historic memory to inspire their recommitment to a united and strong nation."

The presenters will include living "legends of the revolution," NJAC activists, academics and researchers such as Khafra Kambon, Aiyegoro Ome, Clive Nunez, Liseli Daaga, Dr Olabisi Kuboni, Opoku Ware, Dr Brinsley Samaroo, Embau Moheni, Sri Raviji, Ivan Laughlin and several others.