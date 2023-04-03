Teacher Adanna Williams learns tech practices in Israel - Using AI to teach in schools

Adanna Williams decribes her visit to some on the schools in Israel as "mind blowing." -

Having won a scholarship in pedagogical innovation from the Israeli government, secondary school teacher Adanna Williams pledges to use the knowledge gained to reinvent her teaching practices to enhance student learning using artificial intelligence and other forms of technology.

She plans to host a workshop next month alongside five colleagues, including a pedagogical innovation expert and those who were part of the programme in Israel.

"For children today, the chalk and board way of teaching is not working any more. The whiteboard and marker are not for them. As teachers, we must know how to use technology to make students want to learn and come to school," she said.

"It was interesting that students are being taught about coding and robotics at the primary school level."

In January, the Vessigny Secondary School teacher spent several weeks visiting schools and participating in the intense workshops and lectures hosted by Mashav Education Training Centre in Israel.

Mashav is the Hebrew acronym for the Agency for International Development Co-operation in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel. This international development co-operation programme was launched in late 1957.

Its website said the programme aims to share the know-how and technologies that provided the basis for Israel's rapid development with the rest of the developing world.

Williams recalled visiting Shimron Peres High Tech and Arts High School, which she initially assumed to be a university.

"The modern architecture is on the outside and the technological equipment on the inside. The school has adopted the entrepreneurial approach which fosters students' critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, teamwork, and problem-solving skills," Williams said.

"This is evident through start-up projects in which some students have gained success. The environment has been created by the layout of the school where students feel comfortable making school feel like home, a place where they want to be."

For her, the most exciting school project for secondary school students was helping older people around the city of Tel Aviv to access and learn about technology once a week. She said the students are heavily engaged in volunteerism.

"This is a great example of active learning showcasing active youth co-operation for digital diplomacy," she told Newsday.

The English language and literature teacher has been teaching for the past 18 years. She also runs a private learning institute, AL Williams Educational Institute in Point Fortin.

It was "out of curiosity" she applied for the scholarship from the Embassy of Israel in the Caribbean, which is based in Panama. Williams was the only person from TT chosen in December to be part of the cohort from 27 countries. Most countries had two or more participants.

Participants also toured Jerusalem, including the famous Al Aqsa Mosque, the Dead Sea, Jordon River the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and many other “amazing biblical places.”

Williams also visited Eshkal Benyamima, a secondary school of science where computational thinking is taught.

She said, "Our lecturer, Mr Shay Ram tested skills. We were placed into groups to solve nine questions. These questions encouraged us to use critical thinking, problem-solving and collaboration. These skills assisted us in finding solutions to each question."

"Dr Yael Helphmam presented the introduction to biomimicry. This class showed the connection between nature and invention."

She referred to her visit to another school, Amal Dekel Vilnai School, as a "mind-blowing experience."

"The cognitive, affective, and psychomotor domains are used in all the lessons. Students would be able to get content, physical activity and emotional intelligence. This technology has also been successfully used in Israel for students with special needs," she said.