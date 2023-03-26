Angus Eve urges support for footballers: It's a final vs Nicaragua

Trinidad and Tobago defender Alvin Jones on the ball against Bahamas on Friday in a Concacaf Nations League match at the Thomas A Robinson Stadium, Bahamas. - TTFA Media

Trinidad and Tobago football head coach Angus Eve is hoping love and support from the home crowd on Monday will inspire TT against Nicaragua in what he calls a "final" at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago. The Concacaf Nations League match kicks off at 8 pm.

A win for TT will see them qualify automatically for the 2023 Gold Cup. Nicaragua only need a draw to advance to the Gold Cup as the Central Americans lead Group C of League B with 13 points, followed by TT with 12 points.

TT held their final training session ahead of the match at Dwight Yorke Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

TT defeated Bahamas on Friday 3-0 to keep their chances alive of advancing as the top team in the group. "The boys are raring to go," Eve said. "We've been on a good run, but it all means nothing if we can't win tomorrow. It is a literal final for us. That's how we have been taking these last Nations League games."

Eve said victory will put TT into Nations League Group A as well as book a Gold Cup spot.

He added, "Gold Cup qualification will put us in a better (Nations League) group and also (set up) qualifying for Copa America (2024), so there is a lot at stake in this game."

On playing at home, Eve said, "I love Trinidad and Tobago.We are one country...the guys are up for it and they really want to win for their country."

Striker Rundell Winchester and midfielder Noah Powder are the two members in the squad with Tobago roots. Winchester was born and grew up in Tobago, while Powder's father is Tobagonian.

Eve also expects a lot of people to travel from Trinidad to Tobago for the match. "We are going to get a good TT loving tomorrow (Monday), definitely, because there are a lot of people coming up and they should want to come out and watch the boys.

"Rundell is a son of the soil and he is going to be in the side tomorrow, so it will be good for them to support him, but the total team as well."

TT's defence has been solid and stingy over the past three matches, not conceding a goal. TT defeated Jamaica 1-0 in an international friendly, which was followed by a 0-0 draw against the same team days later. After those matches, TT kept another clean sheet against Bahamas.

Eve knows Nicaragua will be a more formidable opponent and they will be a cohesive team as all the players are home-based.

England-based central midfielder Daniel Phillips is questionable for Monday's match due to a leg injury, but the team has welcomed the return of defender Keston Julien.

Julien, who plays professionally in Moldova, had visa issues and could not travel with the team to Bahamas.