West Indies win first T20 by three wickets against S/Africa

West Indies's batsman Rovman Powell plays a stroke shot during the first T20 against South Africa, at Centurion Park, in Pretoria, South Africa, on Saturday. - AP PHOTO

West Indies won the opening contest of a three-match T20 series against South Africa by three wickets in Centurion, South Africa, on Saturday.

The visitors won the toss and chose to bowl first after a two-hour delay because of rain. The match was reduced to 11 overs.

South Africa put on 131/8 and were led by David Miller’s knock of 48 and Reeza Hendricks’ 21-run contribution.

For West Indies, Odean Smith (2/27) finished with the best bowling figures while Sheldon Cottrell (2/31) also bagged two. Romario Shepherd (1/20), Alzarri Joseph (1/21) and Akeal Hosein (1/28) snapped up one each.

In their turn at the crease, a captain’s knock of 43 not out from Rovman Powell played the most important role in guiding West Indies to a victorious 132/7, with three balls to spare.

Powell’s quick-fire 43 came from just 18 balls and comprised of five sixes and one four. He was ably assisted by Johnson Charles (28) and opener Brandon King (23).

Topping the bowling for the Proteas was Sisanda Magala with his 3/21 haul.

The second T20 bowls off at the same venue on Sunday from noon while the third and final match gets under way in Johannesburg on Tuesday.