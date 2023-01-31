Children’s Carnival is on

File Photo

The St James Children’s Carnival parade is on. The 33rd edition will be staged under the banner of the St James Community Improvement Committee (CIC) and existing members of the St James Working Council with assistance from the NCC Regional Carnival Committee.

The event, the brainchild of the late Ken Valley, and subsequently run by the late Yvonne Mungal of the St James Working Council, has been a Carnival staple for many years, a media release said.

After a near cancellation in 2020, much to the disappointment of many, the National Carnival Commission and a couple of interested people stepped in to ensure that “the children of the nation have an extra day to jump, exhibit, palance and ramajay,” the release said.

Junior masqueraders will once again take to the streets in all their splendour and glory, rivalling their adult counterparts, from Long Circular Road (Courts) to George Cabral Street, St James.

The parade goes from 1 pm-6 pm.

Judging point is at the St James Park and Amphitheatre, Western Main Road.

Categories include Best Use of Local Materials, Creativity and local themes as well as the traditional Bands of the Year, and Junior King and Queen of Carnival. This year will see the addition of the Yvonne Mungal Challenge Trophy for the presentation adjudged Band of the Year donated by The St James Community Improvement Committee, the release said.

Registration continues until February 9 at 6 Quamina Street, (between Brunton Road and Mooneram Street), 12-6 pm.

For more info: 396 5962, 749 7102 or 777 2119.