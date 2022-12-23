Plan to close down WASA, Mr Minister?

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: I am appalled by the name change of the Water Resources Unit of WASA to the Water Management Unit. It does not make any sense. It's the same old khaki pants, and no one will be fooled about WASA’s inability to provide a reliable and clean water supply. That is not going to happen. I hope Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales understands this.

Another joke is WASA’s decision to change the unit which deals with complaints from the public and put it in the hands of TSTT. Imagine that a customer would have to go through TSTT to lodge a complaint about WASA. Don't expect anything to change.

Tell me, Mr Minister, would it not be better to go directly to WASA? TSTT has a history of being in slumber most of the time as it takes several months to have a phone problem attended to.

Minister Gonzales, you have many questions to answer to the people of TT. Stop fooling the population and stop parading as the salvation to all the country's problems.

Dr Eric Williams, the country's first prime minister, closed down the Trinidad Government Railway in 1965. Patrick Manning closed down the sugar industry in 2005. Dr Rowley closed down Petrotrin in 2018. Is there a plan to close down WASA in 2023.

That's the way it looks to me, Minister Gonzales. I suggest you and the Prime Minister think it over.

PARAS RAMOUTAR

Caparo