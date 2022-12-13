D Piano Girl Johanna Chuckaree sings soca

Musician D Piano Girl Johanna. -

Trinidad and Tobago has come to know D Piano Girl Johanna Chuckaree for her soca collaborations. She is usually seen on her piano playing alongside soca artistes and bands, like Kes or Skinny Fabulous.

This time, however, D Piano Girl Johanna will be the artiste in front of the mic.

On November 24 she released her first soca song, Long Time, on streaming platforms, and on radio stations on November 25.

The song was written by her and Badjohn Republic producer Kyle Philips, who also produced the three-minute--15-second-long track. A music video was also released the same day.

For her, this is part of her evolution as a creative person.

“I still feel I am discovering a lot of who D Piano Girl is. Maybe you have to call it D Piano Girl Johanna Plus,” she jokingly said.

She performed the song at K2K Alliance and Partners’ after-work Christmas lime, Hodge-Podge, on December 2 at Victoria Gardens, Diego Martin.

It is not only part of her evolution but also a remembrance of school calypso competitions and performances.

“I remember being in primary and secondary school and I would sing in calypso competitions and write songs. For many years, I sang with the Marionettes Chorale – not as a soloist, but as part of the choir.

"For me, singing is another form of expression. I have done it with my hands, and I am continuing to do it. Singing is another type of release as well of all that energy stored up inside of you.”

Long Time had been in her mind for some time. It talks about longing to be near someone after not seeing them for some time.

She thinks this is going to resonate with the public, given that the next Carnival will be the first official one after battling the covid19 pandemic for two years.

It was written about two months ago, she said.

“I remember coming to Kyle with the song, I had the pre-chorus and the chorus and he said, ‘But Johanna, where de hook?’”

So she played around with sounds, melodies and lyrics and came up with the hook.

It is no surprise that piano features heavily in the song. In fact, it has a strong, signature piano introduction.

D Piano Girl Johanna also incorporates elements of vintage kaiso.

“I had this vision of sitting behind a piano, playing and singing with a band around me like a double bass, drums and guitar – how it would have been if I were a pianist singing calypso in the 50s or 60s.”

She’s always been a fan of TT’s famous pianists the late TT-born jazz and classical pianist Hazel Scott and Trinidadian pianist Winifred Atwell. She wanted to embody the energy and vibe of that time in her song and its accompanying video.

“At the end of the video, there is a kaiso part, and at the end of the song,where the piano is featured along with other instruments.”

The video was shot at Carl Jacob’s Kafe Blue, and Jacob makes a cameo appearance in it.

The song’s end is a musician’s vision, she added.

She already has other song ideas, but is giving Long Time the space it needs to become familiar to the ear.

While she thinks there is room to bring live music back to soca and calypso, she equally loves and appreciates totally synthesised/electronic music.

It's all about being true to oneself as an artiste, she said.

“And true to what you are moved by. This combination of music and instruments moves me at this time. You never know, maybe, next year, I might be moved by something else. It is all very dynamic.”

D Piano Girl has frequently been asked if she is going to enter competitions like International Soca Monarch. She might have to consider it, she said.

“I would like this song to get the best chance possible for it to be listened to, heard and enjoyed by all.”

D Piano Girl Johanna also wants to explore hosting events more . She was a co-host on the recent, revamped 12 and Under.

She wanted to reinforce to the public that it was important for creative people to remain true to their vision. Creativity is not the sole domain of the arts and culture but includes all aspects of creative activity, she feels.

“If you have something you love doing, it does not have to be in the arts and culture. It could be baking, events – just stay true to yourself and pursue your vision of yourself.”