Pumpeii by Jaya hosts first-ever fitness, health expo

Pumpeii by Jaya owner, Jaya Persad at the fitness and health expo, Roopnarine Grand Marquis Conference Centre, Chaguanas on September 24. - LINCOLN HOLDER

Local fitness clothing brand, Pumpeii by Jaya, held its first-ever fitness and health expo on September 24 and 25 to bring greater awareness of health's importance in the country.

In her opening remarks, the owner and managing director, Jaya Persad, 33, encouraged people to make positive choices, saying they lead to healthier lives and stronger and happier communities.

The expo was held at the Roopnarine Grand Marquis Conference Centre at Caroni Savannah Road in Chaguanas. The theme was Action Today, Let's Get TT Healthier Together.

Persad referred to and quoted several local and world leaders, including Mahatma Gandhi, who once said people must be the change they wish to see in the world.

Persad said, "What if Rosa Parks chose to get up from that seat on that faithful day? What if Dr Martin Luther King didn't dare to dream?"

"Let us bring it home. What if we didn't fight for our freedom? Our independence? What if men and women like Butler, Cipriani, Dr Eric Williams, Elma Francois and CLR James, just to name a few, decided they did not need to address the issues facing workers? Where would we have been?"

Persad added that these men and women recognised that they needed to be the change they wanted to see in the world.

She said Pumpeii was her dream that became a reality.

"My brand emphasises efficiency and durability. The pieces I create are suited for rigorous workouts or simple jogs in the parks," Persad said.

On Thursday, the organisers sent a media release saying the expo featured many speakers from varying backgrounds. All speakers, the release said, share a passion for fitness, health, and wellness.

CEO of SISU Global Wellness Dr Safeeya Mohammed's presentation focused on the healing power of compassion and self-care, which people often overlook.

It said obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Sabrina Ramkissoon-Deonarine spoke on pregnancy and dispelled myths.

Obstetrician/gynaecologist Dr Tricia Sankar and ophthalmologist Dr Christina Roopnarine- Boodoo, also spoke.

Other speakers included Dr Darien Dookeran of ELLE Eye Care and Medical Services and the Physiotherapy Association of TT president Dr Wynelli Pierre.

Dietitian Ornella Salina and attorney Kandace Nahous also gave remarks.