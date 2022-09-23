Young meets new bpTT president

From left, Claire Fitzpatrick, outgoing president, bpTT, Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Stuart Young, and David Campbell, incoming president, bpTT.

Energy Minister Stuart Young on Friday met the new president of bpTT, David Campbell who replaces outgoing president Claire Fitzpatrick.

Campbell has been with bp for 38 years and held leadership roles in commercial, operational and technical fields, stated a release from the Energy Ministry.

Fitzpatrick accompanied Campbell to the meeting at the ministry's office in Port of Spain. She paid her respects and appreciation to Young.

Fitzpatrick, who has been at bpTT since 2018, moves on to a new role at the energy giant in London. She has been a part of key projects with the ministry including the restructuring of Atlantic LNG, in which bpTT is a shareholder.

Young thanked Fitzpatrick for her support and looked forward to working with Campbell on ongoing and future projects.