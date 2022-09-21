Analyst: Ongoing feud between Duke, Augustine could benefit PNM

PDP Politcal leader Watson S Duke and THA Chief Sec Farley Augustine at the PDP Trinidad launch, Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain on May 1,2022. - JEFF K MAYERS

Political analyst Dr Indira Rampersad believes the widening rift between Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) political leader Watson Duke and THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine could benefit the People’s National Movement (PNM) in the long run.

The PNM led the THA for 21 unbroken years before its 14-1 defeat to the PDP in the December 6, 2021 THA elections.

On Monday, Secretary for Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael was sworn in as the assembly’s new Deputy Chief Secretary at President’s House, St Ann’s, replacing Duke, who resigned abruptly from the position last week Thursday.

Her election came after a public feud between Duke and Augustine over what he claimed was the latter’s failure to respond adequately to the plight of members of the Roxborough Folk Performers who had gone to perform at several events in New York.

Duke claimed the assembly did not provide enough funding to the group to cover expenses other than airfare. As a result, he charged, the members were stranded, stressed and hungry.

Augustine had denied the claims, saying the THA provided part-sponsorship for the group of $400,417.50 for airfare and other expenses.

The Chief Secretary later said he was reviewing Duke’s role as Deputy Chief Secretary, as he was not carrying out several of his responsibilities.

Duke responded by firing Augustine, BYisrael and Alicia Roberts-Patterson as deputy political leaders.

Rampersad, a lecturer in the Department of Political Science, UWI, St Augustine, said Duke’s actions has placed the PDP in a precarious position, socially, politically and economically.

Saying he had virtually crossed the floor as an independent, Rampersad said she has seen polls which suggest there is support for both men.

She added if some PDP members decide to support Duke by sitting alongside him on the opposite side of the chamber, that could have serious implications for passing bills and the smooth operations of the THA and would affect the wider society.

“This is the social impact, because the party holds the THA together,” she said.

Rampersad also recalled that the PDP was hoping to capture the two Tobago parliamentary seats in the next general election

“That is now in jeopardy, because whenever there is a split, the PNM emerges the winner. So the PNM must be smelling like a rose, and ultimately they stand to benefit from all of this.”

Rampersad also noted that Duke made several damning corruption allegations against Augustine, to which he must respond.

Augustine told reporters on Monday he plans to sue Duke. He added he has already consulted with his attorneys, who include a King’s Counsel.

Observing that Duke and Augustine have different personalities and leadership styles, Rampersad said mediation is one option through which the two could come together for the benefit of the party and THA.

“Farley Augustine is a new kid on the block in many ways in the political arena, while Watson Duke has much more experience and is more strategic and astute politically, more of a hardline politician. Farley was groomed by Duke and is really his protege.

“The best thing for them, if they want to move forward politically and in the best interest of Tobago, if they want to be politically successful as what they had done before, is to mend their differences.”

She said many people had approached them to do so "because they recognise that ultimately it is going to be the people of Tobago that will suffer.”

Rampersad said while Augustine, the assemblyman for Parlatuvier/ L’Anse Fourmi/Speyside, has grown politically in terms of his leadership of the THA, it does not mean he would get overwhelming support in Tobago should a THA or general election be called.

“If he thinks that, he is misguided. The THA is important for the people of Tobago, the general election is important for Trinidad and Tobago. The people of Tobago will be concerned about both, because their fortunes rest on both.

“So if this thing does not mend and heal properly, the only solution is that there must be a mediator, formally or informally. They have to work together. Many politicians have put their differences aside in the interest of the party. And if you want to stay in power you have to do what you have to do. Power is the name of the game.”

Rampersad also believes Duke’s resignation as Deputy Chief Secretary was hasty: “Because it is always easier to fight from inside. I think he should have waited a while before resigning.”

She believes Duke’s decision to fire Augustine as a deputy leader was also premature.

“Those decisions were too hasty and too rash because of the mammoth implications.”