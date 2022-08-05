Defending Commonwealth champ Jereem qualifies for 200m final

Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago finishes ahead of Mike Mokamba Nyang'au of Kenya (left), in a men's 200 metres semifinal, in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, on Friday. (AP PHOTO) -

JEREEM Richards qualified for the men’s 200-metre final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England with a comfortable victory in the semifinals, on Friday.

Richards, the defending 200m Commonwealth champion, won semifinal three in 20.40 seconds.

Richards was out the blocks quickly and had the lead at the 100m mark. At the 150m mark, Richards took his foot of the gas as he knew he would easily progress as one of the two automatic qualifiers.

Joseph Amoah of Ghana finished second in 20.51.

The other TT 200m semifinalists did not advance to the finals.

In semifinal one, Kyle Greaux was fourth in 20.91 in a race won by Zharnel Hughes of England in 20.32.

In semifinal two, Dwight St Hillaire was third in 20.95 and missed out on a spot in the final. Nigerian Udodi Onwuzurike won that race in 20.59.

In netball, TT defeated Barbados 63-31 in the 11th place playoff.

The table tennis pair of Rheann Chung and Catherine Spicer fell in the women’s doubles round of 32. The India team of Manika Batra and Diya Chitale won 11-5, 11-7, 11-2.

Chayse McQuan and Charlotte Knaggs of TT lost their mixed doubles plate quarterfinal squash match against Jake Kelly and Jade Pitcairn of Cayman Islands 11-5, 11-8. McQuan and Knaggs were knocked out of the main draw earlier in the tournament.