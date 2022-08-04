Comfort Inn & Suites opens Thursday in Scarborough

Comfort Inn & Suites in Scarborough. FILE PHOTO -

Tobago's hotel room stock will officially increase on Thursday with the opening of Comfort Inn & Suites in Scarborough.

The 74-room hotel, which began construction in 2019, features a full-service spa and fitness centre, rooftop restaurant and bar, rooftop pool and a lounge.

As with other construction projects in TT, the covid19 pandemic resulted in delays to completion.

On its Facebook page, the hotel said it will be ready to welcome guests from Thursday with a special introductory offer of US$150/$1,020 plus taxes per room, per night, double occupancy.

Teaser videos were also posted showing a room, the rooftop pool. and the dining area.

An earlier press release said the hotel, which falls under the Choice Hotels brand, will incorporate traditional artwork, vibrant décor, plush carpeting, deluxe drapery and tropical furnishings that will create a comfortable setting for guests.

In May, the hotel began advertising staff positions and was searching for suppliers.

Its general manager Maria Yip John told Newsday on Tuesday the hotel has been training its staff for the past month.

Yip John said, "We are really excited to be opening. All of our staff are keen on having guests come in and there has been the general feeling of excitement. All of our associates are excited."

The hotel will employ approximately 65 staff.

Asked about its suppliers, Yip John said the hotel is partnering with domestic suppliers from both islands.

She said Thursday will be a "soft" opening, and a grand opening is expected later on.

Asked about the interest internationally, Yip John added, "We have had quite a lot of interest, Choice is a global brand. People have been waiting for us to open doors – even in the local market."

Allan Richards, chairman of Towers Hospitality Group Ltd, an affiliate of Towers Consortium Consultancy Ltd, the brainchild behind Comfort Inn & Suites' arrival in Tobago, previously said the globally-branded hotel "will attract a discerning clientèle and usher in a new era in the local tourism industry."