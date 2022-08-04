Anisa Mohammed thanks Massy for sponsoring Women’s CPL

Caribbean Premier League head of branding and hospitality Natalie Black-O'Connor is flanked by Trinbago Knight Riders' Women's vice captain (L) Anisa Mohammed, teammate Caneisha Issac (2L), Barbados Royals' Reniece Boyce (2R) and Guyana Amazon Warriors' Karishma Ramharack at the launch of the Women's CPL, at President's Box, Queen's Park Oval, St Clair, on Wednesday. - Angelo Marcelle

TRINBAGO Knight Riders (TKR) women’s vice-captain Anisa Mohammed described the opportunity to play in the inaugural Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) as a dream come true, saying it would develop the game in the region.

At a media conference, on Wednesday, at the Queen’s Park Oval, in St Clair it was announced that the Massy Group will be the title sponsor of the 2022 WCPL.

The WCPL will be played at Warner Park in St Kitts from August 31 during the first week of the 2022 CPL. The Massy Women’s CPL will feature three teams – Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors and TKR. The teams will be captained by Hayley Matthews (Barbados Royals), Stafanie Taylor (Guyana Amazon Warriors) and Deandra Dottin (TKR).

“We are delighted to be given this opportunity,” Mohammed said. “We would like to thank Massy for sponsoring us in this first Women’s CPL. We are truly grateful for this tournament. This tournament will open many opportunities for our women cricketers in the region. I believe this opportunity for women’s cricket will take us to the next level and soon we will be once again competing with the top teams around the world.”

Mohammed said for many of the players it will be their first time playing on live television.

“This ladies and gentleman is a dream come true for some of our female cricketers here in the Caribbean,” Mohammed said.

Senior vice-president at Massy Motors Marc Rostant said women have played a key role in their operations and the company wants to provide women’s cricketers with more avenues to compete.

“For some companies such as Massy Stores which operates from 59 locations across the English-speaking Caribbean the workforce is on average 70 per cent female. That means that creating opportunities for women to grow and develop is integral to our business and inherent to our purpose. With sponsorship support which we hope will continue to grow for years to come, we believe that CPL will continue to develop this tournament to create opportunities for professional, Caribbean, female athletes.”CPL’s head of branding and hospitality Natalie Black-O’Connor also thanked Massy for its commitment to the WCPL.