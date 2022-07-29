Trinidad and Tobago begin Commonwealth medal hunt

Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter - ROGER JACOB

TABLE tennis players Rheann Chung and Catherine Spicer begin Trinidad and Tobago’s 2022 Commonwealth Games medal hunt in Birmingham, UK on Friday.

At the National Exhibition Centre (NEC), the TT pair gears up for the women’s team event qualifying round one. Up to press time on Thursday, it was not confirmed who Chung and Spicer would face in the opening round.

Table tennis, however, is scheduled to serve off from 4.30am (TT time).

At the Sandwell Aquatics Centre, swimmer Dylan Carter will contest the men’s 50 metres butterfly heats from 5.30am. Compatriot Nikoli Blackman is also expected to compete in the men’s 400m freestyle heats.

Triathletes Jenna Ross, Kaya Rankine-Beadle, Jason Costelloe and Jean-Marc Granderson begin their quest in the men’s and women’s individual sprint finals at Sutton Park later on.

TT’s netball team face behemoths England in their first clash at the NEC in the morning session while squash players Charlotte Knaggs and Chayse McQuan vie for a spot in the second round of men’s and women’s singles qualifying at the University of Birmingham.

On Saturday, boxer Anthony Joseph begins his men’s 54-57kg round of 32 bout, TT play Australia and then England in 3x3 basketball while day one events continue into their second and third stages.

At Thursday’s opening ceremony at Alexander Stadium, the TT contingent was 61st of the 722 competing nations to feature in the parade of nations. TT’s flagbearers were sprinters Michelle-Lee Ahye and Jereem Richards.

The Games run daily until August 8.

TT will be competing in 12 disciplines – aquatics, athletics, basketball (3x3), beach volleyball, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, judo, netball, squash, table tennis and triathlon.

TT’s team for 2022 Commonwealth Games –

AQUATICS: Cherelle Thompson, Dylan Carter, Graham Chatoor, Cadell Lyons, Kael Yorke, Jeron Thompson; Dexter Browne, Hazel Haynes (officials).

ATHLETICS: Jereem Richards, Michelle-Lee Ahye, Keshorn Walcott, Ruebin Walters, Akeem Stewart, Andwuelle Wright, Kelsey Daniel, Akanni Hislop, Omari Lewis, Mchael Cedenio, Nicholas Landeau, Leah Bertrand, Khalifa St Fort, Mauricia Prieto, Portious Warren, Tyra Gittens, Iantha Wright, Akilah Lewis, Che Lara, Jerod Elcock, Eric Harrison, Kion Benjamin, Kyle Greaux, Dwight St Hillaire, Asa Guevara, Kashief King; Dexter Voisin, Charles Joseph, Ismael Mastrapa Lopez, Keston Bledman, Wendell Williams, Ian Carter (officials).

BASKETBALL (3X3): Adrian Joseph, Kemrick Julien, Steven Lewis, Sheldon Christian; Arnold Thomas, Milan Stamenkovic (officials).

BEACH VOLLEYBALL: Phylecia Armstrong, Suraya Chase; Jason Dennis (official).

BOXING: Anthony Joseph, Nigel Paul, Tianna Guy; Reynold Cox, Rawlson Dopwell (officials).

CYCLING: Nicholas Paul, Kwesi Browne, Quincy Alexander, Akil Campbell, Teniel Campbell, Alexi Costa; Roger Frontin, Gregory D’Andrade, Craig McLean, Kevin Tinto (officials).

GYMNASTICS: Annalise Newman-Achee; Cassandra Krotchko (official).

JUDO: Gabriella Wood, Jelani Boyce, Xavier Jones, Paul Charles; Joel Bernard (official).

NETBALL: Shaquanda Greene-Noel, Faith Hagley, Tahira Hollingsworth, Jeresia McEachrane, Afeisha Noel, Shantel Seemungal, Aniecia Baptiste, Tia Bruno, Janeisha Cassimy, Joelisa Cooper, Tiana Dillon, Oprah Douglas; Kemba Duncan, Joel Young-Strong, Ashelle Legall.

SQUASH: Charlotte Knaggs, Chayse McQuan; Ryan Jagessar (official).

TABLE TENNIS: Rheann Chung, Catherine Spicer, Derron Douglas; Reeza Burke (official).

TRIATHLON: Jenna Ross, Kaya Rankine-Beadle, Jason Costelloe,Jean-Marc Granderson; Derek Daniel (official).

General Officials – Lovie Santana (chef de mission), Rheeza Grant (covid19 liaison officer), Melanie Gulston (press attache), Jariel Mc Collin (administration); Rudranath Ramsawak, Nailah Adams, Alban Merepeza, Shurlan Bonas, Nicole Fuentes, Odessa Chandler, Verne Alleyne, Brent Elder, Derek Ashby-Williams, Keisha Fraser (medical officers).