West Indies swept 3-0 by India in ODI series

India's Shubman Gill looks to play a shot during the third ODI match against West Indies, on Wednesday, at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair. - Sureash Cholai

INDIA completed a 3-0 sweep over West Indies with a 119-run win on the Duckworth-Lewis method in the rain-affected third and final One Day International at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, on Wednesday.

Asked what positives he saw from his team following the series, West Indies coach Phil Simmons said, “The fact that we batted and we continue to bat the 50 overs (is) something we have not been doing for awhile...the first two games we batted the 50 overs and we looked like we understand what batting 50 overs is about, so I think that is a step forward and I think we have to keep moving forward with that.”

India openers Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan continued their prolific series putting on 113 runs for the first wicket in 22.5 overs, on Wednesday.

However, the India pair did not take the match away from West Indies scoring at around five runs an over throughout the partnership.

Leg spinner Hayden Walsh Jnr got the breakthrough as Dhawan found Windies captain Nicholas Pooran at mid-wicket. Dhawan struck seven fours in his knock of 58 off 74 deliveries.

Following the dismissal of Dhawan rain stopped play at 11.15 am with India 115/1 after 24 overs.

After a two and a-half-hour rain delay play resumed, but the match was now reduced to a 40-over contest.

Gill continued to look solid in the middle and found an able partner in Shreyas Iyer.

Iyer attacked the West Indies bowlers, before being caught by Keemo Paul on the boundary to give left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein the wicket. Iyer struck 44 off 34 balls.

India progressed to 225/3 in 36 overs, before the rain returned to end their innings. Gill was left stranded on 98 not out off 98 balls, a knock which included seven fours and two sixes.

Walsh Jnr was the pick of the Windies bowlers taking 2/57 in eight overs.

Chasing a revised target of 257 in 35 overs, West Indies got off to a dismal start. Kyle Mayers was bowled and Shamarh Brooks was given leg before as pacer Mohammed Siraj grabbed two quick wickets before West Indies got off the mark.

After a pedestrian start, spinner Axar Patel was struck for two boundaries in the fifth over.

After hitting Siraj for six over long off, Hope was stumped for 22.

Brandon King started to time the ball perfectly, hitting pacer Prasidh Krishna for three fours in one over.

Pooran also struck Krishna for a four down to backward point as the pacer conceded 17 runs in the 12th over.

Unfortunately, it was all downhill for the West Indies after that.

King was next to go bowled by Patel for 42 off 37 deliveries and Kaecy Carty’s stay at the crease was brief.

In an attempt to increase the scoring rate he was bowled for five chipping down the wicket to fast bowler Shardul Thakur.

West Indies were desperate for a partnership with the score 118/5 after 21 overs with Pooran and Jason Holder at the crease.

Pooran in an effort to keep the scoreboard ticking was caught at mid-off for 42 off 32 balls and wickets continued to fall as Hosein (one) and Paul (duck) followed.

The innings folded quickly as West Indies were all out for 137 in 26 overs.

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was the best bowler for India grabbing 4/17 in four overs.

The teams will now switch gears as the five-match T20 series bowls off at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, from 10.30 am, on Friday.

SCOREBOARD

West Indies vs India

India innings

S Dhawan c Pooran b Walsh*58

S Gill not out*98

S Iyer c Paul b Hosein*44

S Yadav c Brooks b Walsh*8

S Samson not out*6

EXTRAS (LB1, NB3, W7)*11

Total for three wickets*225 (36 overs)

Fall of Wickets: 113; 199; 211

BOWLING: Holder 6-0-43-0; Seales 7-0-50-0; Paul 6-0-23-0, Hosein 8-0-43-1; Walsh 8-0-57-2; Mayers 1-0-8-0

West Indies innings

S Hope st Samson by Chahal*22

K Mayers b Siraj*0

S Brooks lbw Siraj*0

B King b Patel*42

N Pooran c Dhawan b Krishna*42

K Carty b Thakur*5

J Holder not out*9

A Hosein c Dhawan b Thakur*1

K Paul c Thakur b Chahal*0

H Walsh c Dhawan b Chahal*10

J Seales c Gill b Chahal*0

EXTRAS (B4, LB1, W1)*6

Total all out*137 (26 overs)

Fall of Wickets: 0; 0; 47; 74; 103; 119; 121; 123; 137; 137

BOWLING: Hooda 4-1-16-0; Siraj 3-0-14-2; Patel 6-0-38-1; Krishna 4-0-30-1; Chahal 4-0-17-4; Thakur 5-0-17-2

RESULT: India won by 119 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis method

SERIES: India win 3-0