West Indies players urge remedial students: Take school seriously

West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran signs autographs for students of the vacation revision camp at Tranquility Secondary School on Victoria Avenue in Port of Spain during a visit with some of his teammates. Photo by Sureash Cholai

STUDENTS who took advantage of the Education Ministry's Vacation Revision Programme at Tranquillity Government Secondary School, Port of Spain, were treated to a special visit by members of the West Indies cricket team on Thursday.

The 90 students are among 2,700 out of a possible 9,000 who signed up for remedial classes after they scored less than 50 per cent in the Secondary Entrance Assessment. These students were placed in secondary schools, but the Education Ministry offered remedial classes to prepare them.

In his message to students, West Indies one-day captain Nicholas Pooran encouraged them to work hard at what they wanted.

“My advice is that it is all about hard work. In life nothing comes easy,” he said, adding that growing up he did not have such opportunities, and wished he had.

He continued: “I just want you guys to take advantage of the opportunity. The sky is the limit. I just want to encourage you guys to work hard and never give up on your dreams. “

The left-hand batsman relayed a story of almost dying at 19 and being told he might not be able to run again. He said it felt as if his life was ending. But thankfully, he was able to come back from that injury to play the sport he loved. He encouraged the children to find a healthy balance of academics and extracurricular activities.

“At the age of 21-22 I saw the importance of education. At that moment I felt like if I was not going to make it in cricket, I was not sure what I was going to do with my life again.

"Thanks to the team and God and belief in myself, I never gave up on my dreams and I am the West Indies captain five years after. It only happened because I believed in my dreams.”

He told the children understanding the importance of education it will be a first step in maturing in life. He advised them to do what they need to do without having their parents “killing themselves” to ensure they do their school work.

The cricketers who visited the school were Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, former West Indies captain Jason Holder, Jayden Seales and former cricketer and now curriculum co-ordinator at the Ministry of Education Samuel Badree.

After Pooran addressed the children, the cricketers took a few questions from them. The only question that was not answered, on advice from the media team, was how much they are paid. Pooran, who captained the team for its recent three consecutive one-day international defeats, joked that they were not getting any money because they were not winning.

Brooks, in response to one child, said he was encouraged to play the game after growing up in a house of cricket lovers. He began playing at three, he told them, much to their astonishment.

Carty, when they were asked if they always wanted to play cricket, said he was forced into the game by his father but grew to love it. Holder told them he had visited many of the cricketing countries around the globe, but encouraged them that they could do that and more through academics as well, so they need not pursue sports only.

Holder spoke to members of the Tranquillity cricket team. captained by Rufano Stewart, a left-handed batsman. Holder said to succeed in life takes discipline. This, he said, should be both on and off the field.

“One of the most important things for you to understand is who you are as a person. That helps you a lot, on the field especially.”

Badree reinforced the need for balance. He said he too never gave up on his dream, as he debuted for West Indies at 32, after years on the national level. He said during that time he understood the need for education.

He thanked the coach at the school, Paul “Pops” Clarke, who moulded the likes of Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo, both alumni of the school.

Tranquillity Government is the only school the players have visited since they have been in the country for a three-match one-day tournament against India. West Indies lost the tournament 3-0. The team's first match was July 22 and they will play a T20 match against India on Friday at the Brian Lara Stadium.

After the meet-and-greet the players signed autographs, took pictures and played cricket and basketball with the students.