20 pannists for PanoGrama semi-final

PanoGrama founder, Nevin Roach, left, and co-host Aundrea Wharton, get ready to announce the PanoGrama semi-finalists. -

Twenty pannists have made it to the semi-final round of the online PanoGrama competition. Some 24 pannists were judged in three-nights of competition from May 6-8.

The top pannists came from Trinidad and Tobago, USA, Canada, and France. Pannists from Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, St Lucia, and Grenada are also in the semi-finals.

Olivier Wiren of France, who finished 14th in the preliminaries with his rendition of Chick Corea’s Armando’s Rhumba, is elated that he will feature in the next round, a media release said.

“I’m glad and proud to be in the semis, and that the judges appreciate my work. I received some good feedback from people also. It is a good feeling because I put in a lot of work,” Wiren said in the release.

Wiren said it was fellow countryman and participant Mathieu Borgne who encouraged him to participate in PanoGrama.

“It’s Mathieu who motivated me to do it. I was not very confident, but I did it to challenge myself. When you look at your performance, and when people congratulate you, it’s a good result. Great feeling!” he said.

CEO and founder of PanoGrama Nevin Roach said in the release, “talented pannists like Olivier are building their confidence, learning, and employing new musical tools, and in essence growing through the PanoGrama experience. "That for me is the biggest reward from hosting this competition,”

The semi-finals will stream on May 29 at 8 pm AST and promises a diverse selection of music, the release said. The winner will get an allexpenses-paid trip to the Bahamas, 1 new Perfect Steel tenor pan and case, US $1,000 and a private session with a world-renowned pannist. Anyone interested in watching the show can join the mailing list on www.pano-grama.com to receive show links, or e-mail contact@pano-grama.com for more info.

The order of appearance for the semifinals are:

1.Gabriel Chartrand (Canada): Mariage d’Amour – Paul de Senneville

2. Maurisha Potter (Antigua & Barbuda): Could You Be Loved – Bob Marley

3. David Yundi (USA): Feel the Love – DJ Private Ryan x Freetown Collective

4. Aquila Pereira (TT): Vivir Mi Vida – Marc Anthony

5. Olivier Wiren (France): Je me suis fait tout petit ­– Georges Brassens

6. Alexander Evans (Belize): Welcome to Belize – Leela Vernon

7. Déja Cain (TT): Mas Que Nada – Sergio Mendes & Brasil’ 66

8. Mathieu Borgne (France): Sour Apple – Lord Kitchener

9. Emmanuel Joseph (TT): Love and Affection – Pressure

10. Simeon Superville (TT): Hulk – Blaxx

11. Tevin Shockness (TT): Hear My Cry Oh Lord – Marvia Providence

12. Jaron Woodsley (TT): Just the Two of Us – Grover Washington Jr

13. Al Alexander (St. Lucia): Uptown Funk – Mark Ronson Ft. Bruno Mars

14. Shaquille Forbes (TT): Spain – Chick Corea

15. Christopher Neale (TT): Pan Night and Day -– Lord Kitchener

16. Jamel Cadette (TT): Sir Duke – Stevie Wonder

17. Malik Smith (Antigua & Barbuda): Close to You – Maxi Priest

18. Mikiel Smith (Grenada): Pan by Storm – Designer

19. Hanif Goodridge (TT): This Masquerade – George Benson

20. Marcus Prince (TT): Can’t Stop the feeling – Justin Timberlake