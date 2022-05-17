Red Force captain hails return of WI trio for Hurricanes clash

In this February 9, 2019 file photo, Shannon Gabriel of West Indies celebrates the dismissal of Joe Denly of England during day one of the 3rd Test between West Indies and England at Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St Lucia. Photo source: CWI Media

TRINIDAD AND Tobago Red Force four-day captain Imran Khan believes the recent additions of West Indies players Akeal Hosein, Darren Bravo and Shannon Gabriel should provide the necessary boost to get past Leeward Islands Hurricanes this week.

The West Indies Four-Day Championship resumes after a ten-week break with second-placed Red Force hosting third-ranked Hurricanes at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Diego Martin, in a third round match, starting on Wednesday from 10 am.

In other third round games bowling off on Wednesday, table-toppers Barbados Pride battle fourth-placed Guyana Harpy Eagles at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, while the Jamaica Scorpions will face the Windward Islands Volcanoes at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair.

The Red Force have been strengthened for Wednesday’s encounter, particularly in the bowling department, with left-spinner Hosein being recalled to the 'red ball team' and pacer Gabriel returning from an injury which ruled him out of the second round.

Fast bowler Uthman Muhammad also received a call-up while TT’s pace duo of Jayden Seales and Anderson Phillip will be hoping to maintain their good run of form from the opening rounds.

“Having them (WI players) on the team is always a plus for us going forward, so hopefully they execute their plans and it’s successful for us. It’s always a bonus when they’re available. We just hope they can continue what they’re doing and contribute to the team,” Khan said in a virtual captain’s press conference on Monday.

On Friday, Red Force coach Richard Furlonge confirmed the welcome return of Gabriel to the team. He also thinks the strongly-built pacer, partnered with Seales, Phillip and Muhammad, as well as spinners Khan, Hosein, left-armer Khary Pierre and leg-spinner Yannic Cariah, gives TT an edge on their opponents.

Furlonge said Gabriel "was working his way back to fitness. Last Monday was the first time he went 100 per cent. He’s even training now and doing spot bowling now because of the other players not being involved.

“Hopefully we have some grass on the pitch now and it's hard due to the lack of rain and we get some quick wickets for him to bowl on.”

Seales and Phillip, however, will be unavailable for the crucial tie against league-leaders Barbados next Wednesday, since they travel to off the Netherlands and Pakistan for One-Day International tours.

Khan confirmed the team did some training sessions at the venue’s training ground over the weekend. He dubbed the pitch “decent” and hopes the conditions are favourable for Wednesday’s clash.

The TT skipper is quietly confident but anticipates a competitive test from the Rahkeem Cornwall-led unit.

“We had a training game in Diego Martin and it’s a really nice facility. The outfield is really good. We got one of the training pitches, so it was a bit decent. It’s something to look forward to on Wednesday.

“We’re pretty confident, but it’s one game at a time. Cricket is played on the day. So we’re not taking anyone for granted. We’re just going to stick to our plans and execute them as best as we can.”

Likewise, Cornwall said his team will have to view the pitch to see how they will implement their game plan.

Before the return to competition, Leewards held a training camp in Antigua, where they played a couple three-day practice matches. Cornwall confirmed his troops are “looking forward to the game and are ready to go.”

He said, “Preparation went well. We didn’t work on anything too specific. We all know what first-class cricket is about. We just have to see the pitch down at Diego Martin and then we can assess and put towards our game plan."

According to the burly Cornwall, when they look at the conditions, "Then we’d know the combination we want to go with. We just stick to our game plan, be patient and do the right thing for a long period of time. There’s no doubt if we do that we would come out on the winning side.”