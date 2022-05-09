West Indies squad named for tours of Netherlands, Pakistan

West Indies pacer Jayden Seales - CWI Media

THE Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel has announced the West Indies men’s squad for two One-Day International (ODI) tours of the Netherlands and Pakistan.

The West Indies will visit the Netherlands for three ODIs on May 31, June 2 and 4, before leaving for another three ODIs on June 8, 10 and 12 in Pakistan.

The tours begin a new chapter for West Indies cricket with new skipper Nicholas Pooran at the helm.

However, Pooran will be missing some key names.

All-rounder Jason Holder is being rested to manage his workload, whilst Shimron Hetmyer is also unavailable owing to the birth of his first child. Evin Lewis was not considered for selection after failing to meet CWI’s fitness criteria.

A CWI media release on Monday said, “Three newcomers have been named in the ODI squad – fast bowlers Jayden Seales and Shermon Lewis as well as specialist batter Keacy Carty. Both Seales and Lewis have played at the Test level. Carty is the first player from St Maarten to be selected for the West Indies senior men’s team."

The tour of Netherlands will be the first-ever ODI series between the two teams and will be played at the VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen. The matches in Pakistan will be played at the Pindi Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Both series form part of the part of the ICC ODI Super League, where teams will have the opportunity to earn points to secure one of the top seven places, excluding the hosts, India, to gain automatic qualification for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

The upcoming tours for West Indies will be the first two series without former ODI captain Kieron Pollard, who announced his retirement from international cricket last month.

SQUAD

Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Shermon Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jnr

SCHEDULE

West Indies tour of Netherlands

May 31: 1st ODI – VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen

June 2: 2nd ODI –VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen

June 4: 3rd ODI – VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen

West Indies tour of Pakistan

June 8: 1st ODI – Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi

June 10: 2nd ODI – Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi

June 12: 3rd ODI – Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi