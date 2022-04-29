Dane Gulston celebrates the masters with Liberation II

Dane Gulston -

Kaiso Blues will honour Lord Kitchener and Humming Bird Gold awardee Austin "SuperBlue" Lyons when Dane Gulston and Sons present Liberation Time 2 Celebrating the Masters.

Liberation I, held at Kaiso Blues, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, on March 29, was a sold-out concert. Liberation II will take place on May 1 at the same venue.

In a media release Gulston said he decided to have the second show two weeks ago. "Whilst performing over the Easter weekend with Kitch's son Kernal, I realised how good it felt to play his music. I wanted to recreate that feeling for persons who can come to Kaiso Blues with their friends to hear quality music over refreshments."

While performances have been curtailed over the past two years due to the pandemic, Gulston, his son Daniel, and band members have been been grateful for the opportunity to play their music.

"To be honest it has been difficult. When we can, we have each others' back. I am grateful for that. We know all of our fans have been affected one way or the other. Yet they have made time to come out and see us perform. That support goes a lot further than one can imagine," he said.

The cast at Sunday's show also includes SuperBlue, Kernal Roberts and Adrian Philbert. Showtime is 8 pm.