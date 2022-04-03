Keeping Blaxx's legacy alive

Soca artiste Dexter "Blaxx" Stewart during the performance of his hit Hulk. - Angelo Marcelle

As tributes continue to pour in for Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart, those close to him in the entertainment industry laud him for the contributions he made to the industry and believe he should have been recognised for it while he was alive.

Blaxx, once the lead singer of the band Roy Cape All Stars, died at the Arima General Hospital on March 28 from covid19 complications. His funeral will be held on April 6 at the Queen’s Park Savannah.

Veteran musician Roy Cape told Sunday Newsday Blaxx joined the band around 1997 and was one of the most talented and versatile vocalists he had ever encountered.

“Blaxx has been a very special vocalist. From singing the music of Lionel Richie to Bob Marley to Buju Banton to calypso and soca, he was an all-rounder and a singer for any occasion. If he sang a love song for the ladies, they really enjoyed it,” he said with a chuckle.

“His music was fantastic and our country, only in the last few days, really realised the value of Blaxx. But that’s a normal thing in TT, to pay tribute to people after they die.”

Cape said Blaxx’s consistency in pushing out hits songs year after year – songs like Tusty, Gyal Owner, Breathless, Hulk and Who God Bless that went beyond the Carnival season – was hardly ever acknowledged, and his mentorship of so many young artistes was like a well-kept secret. He said all the younger artistes who joined the band were assessed by Blaxx and taken under his wing.

“Blaxx was the granddaddy there. Talk to any one of them and they will tell you. Nuff respect for his capability. Spread your hands and let go,” he sang from the lyrics of Blaxx’s popular Leh Go with a catch in his voice.

Cape has been in the music business for over 60 years and has retired from active duty with the band. Blaxx continued in Cape's footsteps as the leader of the band rebranded Blaxx and D All Starz.

Cape is still engaged in a community music programme for children, which he started in Sangre Grande in 2019. He said he is hoping to extend the programme to Diego Martin this month and his tribute to his long-time lead vocalist will be to keep his memory and his music alive through this programme.

“Blaxx was and will continue to be part of this because we will let the children know about him and his music.”

Like Cape, artiste and songwriter Jesse “College Boy Jesse” Stewart said Blaxx and his work were underrated. He said Blaxx was a “true singer” and when he covered any genre of a song he executed just as well as the original singers themselves.

“I feel it’s like only when you pass, do people recognise your contribution. It’s the same situation with Blaxx. He was around a long time and consistent. No one had a clue of his age because of his relevance throughout the years.” He would have been 60 in December.

“He was almost always a finalist in the International Soca Monarch competition, he had a hit every year – all this should have been recognised while he was here. People are only now recognising his success and his legacy. He is a legend because of how he defended the culture and his contribution throughout the years.”

Stewart and Blaxx are cousins – a fact they had decided they would not publicise because he (Stewart) wanted to pull his own weight as an artiste and not ride his cousin’s coat tail.

“It was intentional and strategic so I could build my own brand. He guided me in terms of quality of music, content and substance.”

Stewart said Blaxx chided him many times regarding his strategy of release.

“I used to release music very late in the season and he would always quarrel about that. The year I listened was the year I released Happy Song and won the groovy soca monarch (2020).”

Stewart, like many other young artistes, reaped many benefits from Blaxx’s mentorship – something for which they will be always grateful.

“Now that he’s gone we have to keep his legacy alive,” Stewart said.

Aaron “Voice” St Louis, another of Blaxx’s mentees, wrote on his Facebook page, “You gave me a chance when nobody else did. You mentored me and gave me a platform to have my voice heard…The only way that I can repay my debt to you is to pay it forward…You were a fighter. You were a warrior. You are a legend. You are an icon. You are Hulk.”

And even young artistes who have never actually met or worked with Blaxx have been inspired by him. Songwriter, musician and producer Zachary Aaron de Lima posted an emotional tribute to Blaxx on his social media platform. De Lima, in a soulful voice, sang a medley of a few of Blaxx’s songs, accompanied by violinists Xavier Strings.

“Unfortunately, I never got the chance to meet Blaxx, but I was able to see him perform a few times and was always blown away by his energy and passion for his craft.”

De Lima said Blaxx produced incredible music every year and he is saddened that he has missed out on the opportunity to sit at the feet of a legend.

“He was one of my favourite soca artistes. I always enjoy listening to his music. I really wanted to work with him, or even just be able to talk to him and get some advice.”

Acting president of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Association, Ainsley King said Blaxx grew up under the influence of music and mentorship, so it was no surprise that he turned out to be the talented, giving person that he was.

“I knew his father, Jerry Stewart, back in the 60s into 70s. He was a musician and a mentor too.” King said Blaxx was always a singer. When he was a teenager he started performing with his family band, Jerry and New School. Eventually, he moved on to perform with other bands including crossover band Fucceccion, Atlantik, Byron Lee and the Dragonaires and Blue Ventures.

King said Blaxx has worked hard and the time and service he put into assisting young artistes is worthy of honour.

“Aside from rocking parties with his great music, he has taught other performers a lot…So now whatever he can be given in recognition of the work that he did, I’m all for it…He deserves getting the highest honour, he has worked very hard and sufficiently for it.”