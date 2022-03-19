Gayle remembers former rival Warne at Barbados party

Chris Gayle performing at a party in Barbados on Thursday. - Jelani Beckles

WEST Indies batsman Chris Gayle remembered his former rival and friend Shane Warne at a party he held at Halo Night Club in Barbados, on Thursday.

Warne, 52, died on March 4 in Thailand of a suspected heart attack.

Warne played for Australia from 1992-2007 and is considered one of the greatest spinners in the history of cricket.

Gayle made his debut for West Indies in 1999 and would have battled against Warne.

Gayle, who asked patrons at the party to raise their glasses, said, "For Shane Warne everybody, for Shane Warne. Legends never die. Rest well my brother."

Gayle encouraged those in attendance to tell others how they feel while they are alive.

"Whenever you love somebody tell them now, don't wait for them to pass and gone."