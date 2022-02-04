Bob Marley's family goes live for his Roots 77 birthday

Bob Marley -

Second and third generation artists from the family of the late reggae icon Bob Marley will perform live to celebrate Bob Marley Day.

The day is commemorated each year on his birthday, February 6, with a variety of activities globally. This year, as part of the 77th birthday celebrations, several activities to showcase various aspects of his legacy under the theme Roots 77 were held and continue until Sunday.

Fans worldwide are invited to join festivities by tuning in to the live stream of Bob Marley’s 77th earthstrong on the Tuff Gong TV YouTube channel on February 6, from 12 pm-7 pm. The finale event of the celebrations will air live musical performances from some of the Marley family’s second and third generation of artists including grandsons Skip and Yohan in Miami, and sons Ziggy, Stephen, Ky-Mani, Julian and Damian aka the Marley Brothers in Los Angeles, said a media release.

Marley's daughter Cedella Marley said this year's celebration theme is inspired by the song Roots.

“I am so pleased to have the opportunity to honour my dad each year – especially in a way that welcomes fans and well-wishers around the world to share this special occasion with our family. This year is particularly important to us with Jamaica celebrating its 60th anniversary (of independence). The theme we chose, Roots 77, is inspired by the song, Roots, and as we go back to our roots, we get a chance to explore the growth of reggae, Rastafari, and Jamaica,” she said in the release.

There will also be a permanent installation of Rita Marley: Mystic of a Queen at the museum, operations manager and legal counsel for the Bob Marley Group of Companies, Gaye Taylor, said in the release.

The Berette S Macaulay-curated exhibition honouring Marley's widow, family matriarch, philanthropist, singer-songwriter, cultural shaper, and entrepreneur Alferita "Rita" Constantia Marley will debut on February 6 with a private viewing by a delegation of government officials, including the prime minister, opposition leader, and other government officials, before opening to the public on weekdays from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

The first airing on the Tuff Gong TV birthday live stream is on February 6. Billed as the sound clash to end all sound clashes, it will see sound systems vie for the top prize and bragging rights. This also forms part of the celebrations for Jamaica’s 60th year of independence and will air weekly during reggae month (February) on Tuff Gong TV, the release said.

