Smith latest victim?

Phil Simmons -

THE EDITOR: West Indies cricket coach Phil Simmons makes it seem like it was either Rovman Powell or Odean Smith but in reality the victimisation is in the context of the ever failing Darren Bravo being retained while the ever improving Smith being dropped. This after Smith was given a solitary over in the two matches he played.

If this is not victimisation then perhaps Simmons should explain what in his book is. His denial will only worsen this matter. Besides, if he thinks Powell is such a good player (which he will evolve into hopefully), why was he not selected in the two previous games.

Fans on every social media cricket page and elsewhere claim that Bravo continues to be pushed because both coach and captain are Trinis. Some even believe that Bravo’s continued inclusion is because captain Kieron Pollard is paying back older brother Dwayne Bravo for helping him (Pollard) get his first IPL contract.

The bottom line is that even though fans are finally in a better place because the series against England has produced a wee bit of consistency from the Windies team, selectors, coach and the CWI continue to use the selection yardstick of “different strokes for different folks,” a yardstick that’s seen the victimisation of Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Ramnaresh Sarwan, Devendra Bishoo, Gudakesh Motie and a host of others, with Smith maybe being the latest.

ANNAN BOODRAM

via e-mail