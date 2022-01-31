Pollard slams 'empty vessels' as Windies beat No 1 England

West Indies T20 captain Kieron Pollard - CWI Media

PACE BOWLER Jason Holder took the final four England wickets, in as many deliveries as the West Indies won the fifth and final T20 International against England by 17 runs at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on Sunday.

Holder became the first WI bowler to take a T20 hat-trick, and the fourth-ever bowler to take four wickets in four balls, as England, chasing a victory target of 180, slipped from 162/6, with five deliveries remaining, to 162 all out.

West Indies won the series 3-2 – all the matches were staged at Kensington Oval.

And, in the post-game television interview, WI captain Kieron Pollard had a dig at the criticism the team's management faced, after news broke on Thursday of an alleged rift between himself and all-rounder Odean Smith.

"It's wonderful," said Pollard. "Every single one in that dressing room, we rallied together. Every time we won a game there was something against us but we came out and rallied.

"Empty vessels make the most noise," he added. "The guys have worked tirelessly after coming from Jamaica (after the 2-1 defeat to Ireland in the One Day International series), and we've bounced back pretty well. We understand what we want to do as a team, and we saw the results tonight."

Chris Jordan (seven) and Sam Billings (41 off 28 balls with two sixes and a four) skied catches to substitute fielder Hayden Walsh jnr at deep midwicket, while Adil Rashid (duck) pulled a short ball to Odean Smith at deep square leg. And Holder wrapped up the match, and the series, when he bowled Saqib Mahmood for a duck, to finish with figures of five wickets for 27 runs off 2.5 overs.

James Vince topscored for England with 55 (35 balls, seven fours and a six) while, for WI, Holder, the Man of the Match and the Man of the Series, got support from fellow opening bowler, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, who grabbed four wickets for 30 runs.

"Classic finish, not the best of starts but just trying to stay in the game," said Holder. "Total opposite to (Saturday), not starting well but being able to finish."

Referring to the final over, Holder said, "Pride myself on (not bowling) no-balls, pleased with how I came back, bowled a dot ball next up and then they had to go at it with wickets in hand. Nothing to lose on their part but plenty to gain on mine. Pumped up for the moment, I love playing at Kensington Oval. We have the best fans in the world. Want to thank the England fans as well for coming out. The atmosphere is electrifying."

The West Indies, who decided to bat first after winning the toss, posted 179/4 off their allotted 20 overs with Pollard leading the way with 41 not out (25 balls, two sixes and a four) while Rovman Powell had an unbeaten 35 (17 balls, four sixes and a four). Pollard and Powell shared an unbroken sixth wicket partnership of 74 in 5.2 overs.

Brandon King contributed 34, fellow opener Kyle Mayers 31 and Nicholas Pooran 21.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid and fellow spinner Liam Livingstone had identical figures of 2/17 for England.

According to Pollard, "This was virtually a final, when you bat first and put runs on the board, you get 10-15 runs, too, because of the pressure as well.

"We know in the last four overs we can capitalise. Powell came in and gave us that impetus. Akeal getting that early wicket... Brandon had a great series at the top of the order, Jason Holder getting wickets, Odean Smith coming in after everything that has been said. I thought it was a total team effort."

The WI will head to India this week for a three-match ODI (One Day International) series and a three-match T20 series.