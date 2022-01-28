West Indies aim to clinch T20 series against England

Rovman Powell of West Indies hits a six during the 3rd T20I between West Indies and England at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, on Wednesday. - (CWI MEDIA)

WEST INDIES will aim to clinch the five-match T20 Betway series against England with a victory in the fourth contest at Kensington Oval in Barbados, on Saturday, from 4 pm.

West Indies lead the series 2-1.

West Indies won the opening match of the series on January 22 by nine wickets, before England levelled the series with a one-run victory on Sunday.

In the third T20 West Indies won by 20 runs behind a maiden T20 international century by Rovman Powell (107).

West Indies have been getting contributions from a number of batsmen with Powell, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein all among the runs.

West Indies batting coach Monty Desai is elated with the batting depth being shown.

On Friday, speaking to journalists on Zoom, Desai said, “We are blessed. West Indies cricket is blessed especially in the T20 format…I don’t think many teams could boast about number nine, number ten who can hit at will.”

Desai is satisfied that West Indies have not been completely outplayed in any of the matches.

“The fact remains that if you look at all three games we have been in the battle throughout. (In the) second game obviously we did not get the kind of result which we wanted in the first half of the 20 overs while chasing the score, but you could see that the number of players now bringing their skills kept us in the battle nicely.”

In the second match, England seemed to be cruising to victory with West Indies struggling on 98/8 in the 16th over.

Hosein and Shepherd both ended on 44 not out as West Indies closed on 170/8 in 20 overs in chase of 172 for victory.

Desai knows his batsmen are among the best in the world at hitting boundaries, but is working with the players to develop match awareness.

“The other important thing that we have been addressing constantly is the awareness, awareness around what is happening in the game…again it was heartening to see how we have responded in this series and it is a constant work in progress for us.”

Fast bowlers Jason Holder and Shepherd have been the leading bowlers for West Indies in the series with seven and five wickets respectively.

For England, leg spinner Adil Rashid is the top bowler with four wickets and Tom Banton is the leading run scorer with 102 runs.

The fifth match will bowl off at 4 pm on Sunday, also at the Kensington Oval.