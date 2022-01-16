Trinidad and Tobago bobsled team set for 2022 Winter Olympics

TT bobsled team (background to foreground) Axel Brown, Shomari John, Tom Harris and Shakeel John (partially hidden) take part in a recent tournament. - Photo courtesy Intl Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation

THE Trinidad and Tobago bobsled men’s team seem set to make a return to the Winter Olympics for the first time since 2002.

On Saturday, TT were one of 19 countries listed as being qualified for the two-man bobsled. All qualification events ended on Saturday. On Sunday, it will be confirmed if TT have earned a place at the Winter Olympics.

TT previously competed in bobsled at the 1994, 1998 and 2002 Olympics.

TT competed in the North American Cup tour in an effort to seal a place at the 2022 Winter Olympics, which will be held from February 4-20.

The team comprises of TT Olympian hurdler Mikel Thomas, track and field sprinter Andre Marcano, Axel Brown and the John brothers Shomari and Shakeel. Tom Harris is the coach of the team.