Cricket West Indies confirms five more covid19 cases in Pakistan

West Indies Akeal Hosein, center, bowls while umpire Aleem Dar watches during the first Twenty20 international against Pakistan at the National Stadium, in Karachi, Pakistan, on Monday. (AP Photo) -

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) has confirmed that more players in the West Indies contingent have tested positive for covid19.

Late on Wednesday night, www.windiescricket.com said, "Following PCR tests administered on Wednesday in Pakistan, CWI can confirm that five more members of the West Indies touring party have tested positive for covid19 and will now undergo a period of self-isolation.

"Three players: wicketkeeper/batsman Shai Hope, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, allrounder Justin Greaves; along with assistant coach Roddy Estwick, and team physician Dr Akshai Mansingh returned positive results in the latest round of testing carried out by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)."

All three players will therefore miss the upcoming matches and all five individuals will remain isolated from the rest of the West Indies squad and are now under the care and supervision provided by the medical officials. They will remain in isolation for ten days or until they return negative PCR test results.

With a total of six players now ruled out of the tour due to covid19 and a finger injury to Devon Thomas (sustained in the 1st T20I), CWI and PCB officials will be meeting on Thursday morning, once all members of the touring party have been tested again, to determine whether the tour can continue.

The final T20 in the three-match series is carded for Thursday at 9 am (TT time).

Days before the first T20 bowled off on Monday three West Indies players (Sheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers) and one non-coaching member of staff tested positive.

A three-match One Day International series is scheduled to be played from December 18-22.