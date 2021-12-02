Trinidad and Tobago beat Dominica 3-0 at Junior Pan Ams basketball

TRINIDAD and Tobago men’s 3x3 basketball team produced a winning start to their 2021 Junior Pan American Games campaign as they defeated Dominica 3-0 in their opening fixture at the Pan American courts in Cancha, Colombia on Thursday.

The national squad of Jael Lewis, Mikhail Phillips, Ahkeem Boyd and Ahkeel Boyd return to the court on Friday to face El Salvador from 5pm.

They complete their group B matches against the Dominican Republic 90 minutes later. Only the top teams from each of the four groups move on to the next round of competition.

The other contesting groups are made up of the British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Colombia and Venezuela (group A), Ecuador, Guatemala, Uruguay and Brazil (group C) while Mexico, St Lucia, Argentina and Chile (group D).

Meanwhile, on Wednesday night, Anson Moses concluded his men’s decathlon campaign and placed ninth overall.

The Tobagonian closed off the ten-stage event with a ninth-place (2.7 metres) finish in the pole vault, sixth (48.41m) in the javelin and seventh (5:19.19) in the 1500m race.

Altogether, Moses amassed 5295 points as Brazilian Jose Santana (7360pts) won gold, El Salvadorian Esteban Guevara (6966pts) earned silver and Argentinian Damian Moretta (6959pts) snagged bronze.

All swimming events concluded on Wednesday. Although the national team of Kael Yorke, Nikoli Blackman, Zarek Wilson, Graham Chatoor and lone female Gabriela Donahue was unable to medal, they set several personal best times and gained much needed international competitive experience.

Thus far, TT captured two Junior Pan Am Games medals, beginning with Tyriq Horsford’s men’s javelin silver (71.33m) on Tuesday and another silver medal performance from Kelsey Daniel (7.9m) in the men’s long jump on Wednesday.