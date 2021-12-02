Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine retained by IPL teams

TT and West Indies cricketer Kieron Pollard. - Photo courtesy CPL T20

ONLY three West Indies cricketers, including the TT pair of Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine, were retained by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises for the 2022 edition when the window closed, on Tuesday.

Pollard, the West Indies T20 and 50-over captain, was retained by Mumbai Indians.

Narine and Jamaican Andre Russell were both retained by Kolkata Knight Riders.

The West Indies players released by their teams were Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings), Nicholas Pooran (Punjab Kings) and Chris Gayle (Punjab Kings).

Teams were only allowed to retain a maximum of four players from their previous squad.

Several cricketers from the region are expected to enter the draft for the 2022 tournament expected to bowl off in April. They may be selected by one of the two new franchises as Ahmedabad and Lucknow will make their debuts in the most popular T20 league in the world.

Some of the other West Indian players who competed in the 2021 IPL were Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Fabian Allen and Evin Lewis.