Windies' Russell, Powell shine in Abu Dhabi T10

West Indies Andre Russell -

ANDRE Russell and Rovman Powell were among the West Indians delivering quality performances in the Abu Dhabi T10 League in United Arab Emirates, on Saturday.

Russell cracked 43 not out off 17 balls which included three fours and four sixes to guide Deccan Gladiators to 146/3 in ten overs.

In response, Chennai Braves scored 122/4 as Gladiators pulled off a 24-run victory. Fast bowler Odean Smith snatched 2/16 in two overs for Gladiators.

Powell hit three fours and four sixes in his knock of 42 off 17 balls, but Northern Warriors could not chase down 133 for victory against Team Abu Dhabi.

Kennar Lewis struck 35 off 17 deliveries as Warriors could only muster 111/7 in their ten overs.

Fidel Edwards took 1/26 in two overs for Team Abu Dhabi.

Batting first, Team Abu Dhabi scored 132/5 with Chris Gayle contributing just nine. Rayad Emrit grabbed 2/17 in two overs for Warriors. In the third and last match on Saturday Dwayne Bravo’s Delhi Bulls defeated Bangla Tigers by six wickets. Tigers posted 69/6 in ten overs with Andre Fletcher and Johnson Charles contributing just two and five respectively. Romario Shepherd picked up 1/14 in two overs and Dominic Drakes bagged 1/22 in his spell.

Sherfane Rutherford lashed 27 off 14 balls to propel the Bulls to 71/4 in 8.1 overs. Bravo ended on five not not.

The tournament bowled off on Friday.