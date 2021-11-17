Trinidad and Tobago to host ten ICC U-19 World Cup matches in January

West Indies legend and bowling coach Sir Curtly Ambrose (C) with members of the West Indies Under-19 Rising Stars training squad. - CWI Media

Trinidad and Tobago will host ten matches in the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, which bowls off in the West Indies from January 14-February 5, 2022.

The sanctioned venues are Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba and a first-time host for top-flight international cricket, the Diego Martin Sporting Complex.

However, no West Indies matches will be played in Trinidad and Tobago.

The four host countries are Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis and TT.

West Indies are in group D alongside Sri Lanka, Scotland and Australia. Scotland was added after New Zealand withdrew owing to the extensive mandatory quarantine restrictions for minors on their return home.

Title-holders Bangladesh are in group A with England, Canada and United Arab Emirates; India, Ireland, South Africa and debutants Uganda make up group B; and Afghanistan, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea and Zimbabwe complete group C.

The 48-match schedule begins with hosts West Indies taking on Australia (Guyana National Stadium, Guyana) and Sri Lanka facing Scotland (Everest, Guyana) on January 14.

The format will see the top two teams from each group advance to the Super League while the remaining teams feature in the Plate across 23 days of competition.

A statement issued by Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Wednesday said, “TT will host the Plate competition between January 25 and 31, with the Super League taking place in Antigua and Barbuda from January 26.

“The semi-finals will be played on February 1 across two venues; the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground and Coolidge Cricket Ground on February 2. The final on February 5 will also be held at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground.”

Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt said, “CWI is looking forward to hosting this important global U19 cricket event.

“In partnership with host territorial boards, cricket clubs, and ministries of sports, we have been hard at work preparing for this event over the past several months.

“However, amid so many covid-related challenges, it has not been easy to finalise the venues and to work out all the related logistics.”

He added that West Indies U19 head coach Floyd Reifer and his coaching staff have been busy preparing the team for competition and using innovative methods to keep them active even while they were restricted from travel.

Skerritt added, “West Indies has a proud U19 cricket history, with several bright talents blossoming into international stars over the years. We therefore expect our current team of U19 players to do us proud in the 2022 tournament.

“I am also confident that our visitors will experience the best of our world-famous Caribbean culture and hospitality in Antigua & Barbuda, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis and TT.”

The West Indies have won the title once in 2016, with India being crowned champions four times, Australia three times and Pakistan twice. England, South Africa and Bangladesh have won it once each.

There will be 16 warm-up matches taking place January 9 and 12 in St Kitts and Nevis and Guyana.

Match schedule:

January 14 – WI v Australia, Guyana National Stadium, Guyana; Sri Lanka v Scotland, Everest, Guyana

15 – Canada v UAE, Conaree, St Kitts and Nevis; India v South Africa, Guyana National Stadium, Guyana; Ireland v Uganda, Everest, Guyana; Pakistan v PNG, Queen's Park Oval, TT

16 – Bangladesh v England, Warner Park, St Kitts & Nevis; Afghanistan v Zimbabwe, Diego Martin, TT

17 – WI v Scotland, Warner Park, St Kitts & Nevis; Australia v Sri Lanka, Conaree, St Kitts & Nevis

18 – England v Canada, Warner Park, St Kitts & Nevis; South Africa v Uganda, Queen's Park Oval, TT; Afghanistan v PNG, Diego Martin, TT

19 – Australia v Scotland, Conaree, St Kitts & Nevis; India v Ireland, Brian Lara Cricket Ground, TT

20 – England v UAE, Warner Park, St Kitts & Nevis; Bangladesh v Canada, Conaree, St Kitts & Nevis; Pakistan v Afghanistan, Brian Lara Cricket Ground, TT; Zimbabwe v PNG, Diego Martin, TT

21 – WI v Sri Lanka, Conaree, St Kitts & Nevis; South Africa v Ireland, Brian Lara Cricket Ground, TT

22 – Bangladesh v UAE, Warner Park, St Kitts & Nevis; India v Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Ground, TT; Pakistan v Zimbabwe, Queen's Park Oval, TT

February 1 – Semi-Final, Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua & Barbuda

2 – Semi-Final, Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua & Barbuda

5 – Final, Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua & Barbuda