Roddy Estwick: Windies need to bounce back in match vs S/Africa

WEST Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick said the coaching staff is making every effort to ensure the players remain upbeat ahead of the team’s second match of the ICC T20 World Cup against South Africa in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday, at 6 am (TT time).

West Indies and South Africa played each other in a five-match T20 series in the Caribbean earlier this year. South Africa edged West Indies 3-2.

West Indies were embarrassed in their opening match against England, on Saturday.

West Indies were bundled out for their second-lowest score in T20 cricket when they were dismissed for 55 in 14.2 overs.

Chris Gayle (13) was the only batsman to get into double figures for West Indies.

England completed the win by scoring 56/4 in 8.2 overs.

On Sunday, West Indies coach Phil Simmons pointed to poor shot selection after the defeat.

On Monday, at a media conference, Estwick was asked if Gayle would open the batting instead of batting at number three and whether Roston Chase will be brought into the starting XI to bat at three.

“The selectors obviously felt that going into the England game that was our best combination,” Estwick said.

“We can’t hide behind the fact that we did not bat well. It does not matter who played as a batting unit we did not do well enough, we did not do ourselves justice. If you are going to get bowled out in 14-odd overs in a T20 game it just tells you that we did not bat well enough.”

Estwick said Chase does not have experience batting at number three. Chase, who was one of few West Indies batsmen to show form leading up the tournament, did not play against England.

Estwick called on the players to respond.

“We’ve got to bounce back (and) we’ve got to work hard to get that right and that is going to be very important for us. We’ve got to make sure whoever walks on that park is prepared well enough to go and execute their skills and have enough confidence in their own ability to do what is needed.”

Estwick said the West Indies players are aiming to stay relaxed.

“The players had some volleyball yesterday (Sunday) to help them relax (and) try to build some team spirit…once you lose a game you can look for all the excuses in the world, you can nick pick all you want.

“You’ve got to back the players. Our job is to get the players up, make sure they remain confident (and) make sure they believe in their ability.”

Estwick said the West Indies coaching staff must remind the players to enjoy their cricket.

There was debate throughout the Caribbean whether Gayle, 42, should have been selected in the 15-man squad.

Estwick said Gayle has a valuable role to play.

“Chris has been a wonderful servant for West Indies cricket, we still expect great things from him but he also adds a lot in terms of in the dressing room, in terms of helping the younger players.”

Estwick said some people tend to forget that Gayle gives the team another bowling option with his off-spin.

A total of 12 teams have been split into two groups of six in the tournament with the top two teams in each group advancing to the semifinals.

West Indies are in group one alongside England, South Africa, Australia, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.