Sewa to donate masks to every secondary school in Trinidad and Tobago

In this file photo, masked Presentation College students leave the San Fernando school after CXC exams on July 7. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Sewa International (SewaTT) is to donate 1,000 KN95 masks to every secondary school in Trinidad and Tobago.

In a release, SewaTT said the mask distribution project, which started in April, would be extended to focus on schools, including teachers and students.

It recognised the importance of every school having a replacement stock of masks for students and teachers during school contact hours.

“Masks can fall, some can get dirty, extra masks may be left at home, or some homes may not be able to afford...extra,” it said.

It said it planned to distribute 184,000 KN95 masks to 184 secondary schools over the next three weeks.

The organisation said it had already donated 30,000 reusable masks to prisoners, the homeless and low-income groups. It said 10,000 KN95 masks were donated to prison officers, and 40,000 to the Ministry of Health in 2020.

SewaTT also said it had set up the first mass vaccination site, and had vaccinated over 85,000 people.

Anyone who wishes to help can make a deposit to SewaTT via its Republic Bank account 870801107401.