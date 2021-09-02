Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago voted best consumer digital bank 2021

Scotiabank's Independence Square, Port of Spain branch. -

Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago has won the award for Best Consumer Digital Bank 2021.

In a statement, Scotiabank said it was selected based on the strength of strategy for attracting and servicing digital customers, growth of digital customers, and success in getting clients to use its product offerings.

Managing director Gayle Pazos said the company is thrilled to be recognised for its progress on the digital front. Over 1.4 million online and mobile transactions have been done via the bank's digital platform since the onset of the pandemic.

"Supporting our customers during this time remains a priority,” Pazos said.

“The ongoing pandemic has given us an opportunity to not only leverage our technological capabilities, but also actively listen more to what the customers are saying."

Scotiabank is also recognised globally for innovation in financial services by the Banker's Global Innovation in Digital Banking Awards 2021.