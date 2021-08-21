Monster test for Solo at NLCB Great Race

Monster - Ronald Daniel

THREE NEW category champions will be crowned when the 2021 National Lotteries Control Board Great Race speeds off on Saturday from 7.15 am.

Last year’s winners Fire Chief (70 miles-per-hour), Energiza (95mph) and Big Thunder (130mph) will not feature at the 53rd edition of the annual event.

Fire Chief’s absence paves the way for 70mph powerboat teams Extreme Measures, Speed Up and Ketch This and Tobagonian debutant Predator to vie for honours in the fifth fastest category.

In the 95mph division, Chris Gone Wilder will compete uncontested as last year’s overall winner Energiza, who was first to Tobago ahead of the 23 competing crews, will be absent.

And, although defending 130mph champions Big Thunder have opted out of Saturday’s race, the fastest competitive category will see two of the nation’s biggest powerboats square off for top honours.

Motul Monster – who won in 2018 in a world record time of 47 minutes and 43 seconds – goes up against 18-time Great Race winner Mr Solo in the 130mph. At the 2020 edition, Big Thunder roared to victory while Mr Solo was unable to complete the marine course.

Mr Solo will again be driven by veteran Ken Charles, the oldest powerboat racer in the world, throttle man and TT Powerboat Association vice president Roger Bell and Charles' grandson, 17-year-old first-time navigator Joseph Charles.

Meanwhile, the 60mph category is expected to be the most competitive division as seven powerboats vie for the crown.

Defending champions Limitless (Tobago), who also won the category in 2018, return this year bent on retaining their title. Also competing in this category are Devil’s Advocate, Infusion, Jesus is Coming, Timeless, Jazzy Old School and race debutants Knot In Slow Motion.

In the 80mph, reigning champion Mobile Outlaw is favoured for a repeat performance, despite the challenges posed by Hammer Time and Blue Ice (Tobago).

And, in the 120mph, the second fastest category, Ironman will also run uncontested. This powerboat has been hailed as a “dark horse” by Bell, who believes they have what it takes to arrive in Tobago ahead of the 18 competing boats.

According to Bell, all is set for the premier powerboat event.

Additionally, the TT Police Service Coastal and Riverine Patrol Unit (CRPU) will provide maritime safety and security during the race.

A police statement on Thursday said, “The Coastal and Riverine Unit will patrol the waters alongside the Coast Guard to ensure that the event comes off without incident.

“Officers of this unit have been working closely with the organisers of the event. The unit will ensure that spectators adhere to the Public Health (2019-nCoV) Regulations and the Emergency Powers Regulations.”

Saturday’s race is also being held in memory of Gino Fusco, a former member of Mr Solo team. Fusco worked with the team for 25 years and won ten Great Race titles. He passed away in November last year.

The race jets off from the Foreshore in Cocorite and concludes in Store Bay, Tobago.

NLCB Powerboat Categories:

60 mph class: Knot In Slow Motion, Devil’s Advocate, Infusion, Limitless (from Tobago), Jesus is Coming, Timeless and Jazzy Old School

70 mph: Extreme Measures, Predator (from Tobago), Speed Up and Ketch This

80 mph: Mobil Outlaw, Hammer Time and Blue Ice (from Tobago)

95 mph: Chris Gone Wilder

120 mph: Ironman

130 mph: Motul Monster and Mr. Solo